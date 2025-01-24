Love Good Home Designs? Check Out These Celeb Mansion Tours By Serena Williams, Jimmy Butler and More

Architectural Digest may not be the first place you think of when you’re thinking about a fun way to pass the time, but that’s exactly what it is—especially as it relates to their “Open Door” series.

Advertisement

This famous series centers around home tours of some of our favorite celebs and how they live. From supermodels like Naomi Campbell and her luxurious villa over in Kenya to NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony and his impressively artsy home in New York, these celebrity homes are truly some of the best in the game. (We even threw in a special edition when it comes to Pharrell Williams, but we won’t spoil it for you. Just know, you’re going to want to pack your bags and head down to South Beach immediately after watching.)

But if you don’t just want to take out word for it, read on to see some of best home tours AD has to offer. Whether you’re a fan of minimalist or maximalist design or somewhere in between—we promise you won’t be disappointed. No matter your tastes, prepare to be truly wowed!