Love Good Home Designs? Check Out These Celeb Mansion Tours By Serena Williams, Jimmy Butler and More

Entertainment

Love Good Home Designs? Check Out These Celeb Mansion Tours By Serena Williams, Jimmy Butler and More

From awe-worthy designs to stylish digs, Architectural Digest is the best at showing us that Black folks do know how to live.

By
Shanelle Genai
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Photo: YouTube/Architectural Digest (Getty Images)

Architectural Digest may not be the first place you think of when you’re thinking about a fun way to pass the time, but that’s exactly what it is—especially as it relates to their “Open Door” series.

This famous series centers around home tours of some of our favorite celebs and how they live. From supermodels like Naomi Campbell and her luxurious villa over in Kenya to NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony and his impressively artsy home in New York, these celebrity homes are truly some of the best in the game. (We even threw in a special edition when it comes to Pharrell Williams, but we won’t spoil it for you. Just know, you’re going to want to pack your bags and head down to South Beach immediately after watching.)

But if you don’t just want to take out word for it, read on to see some of best home tours AD has to offer. Whether you’re a fan of minimalist or maximalist design or somewhere in between—we promise you won’t be disappointed. No matter your tastes, prepare to be truly wowed!

Naomi Campbell’s Lavish Villa in Kenya

Pharrell’s Maximalist GoodTime Hotel in Miami Beach

Alicia Keys and Swiss Beatz “Iron Man” Mansion in California

Carmelo Anthony’s Artsy Home in New York

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon’s Stylish Home in L.A.

RuPaul’s Fabulous Mansion in Beverly Hills

Lenny Kravitz Fresh Farm Compound in Brazil

Misty Copeland’s Sophisticated Apartment in Manhattan

Winnie Harlow’s Glam Home in Hollywood

Chloe Bailey’s Chic Apartment in L.A.

Burna Boy’s Polished Mansion Lagos, Nigeria

Jon Batiste Soulful Apartment in Brooklyn

Tyrese’s Modern Mansion in Atlanta

Serena Williams Aesthetically Pleasing Florida Home

Jimmy Butler’s Massive California Mansion

Lil Baby’s Awe-Inspiring Atlanta Crib

Paloma Elsesser’s Classic Brooklyn Townhome

