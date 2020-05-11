The 19 Things I Cooked in Self-Isolation and What They Say About My Mental State

“I’ll do something that makes me happy.”
That’s how I justified that red velvet cake I made that I didn’t even bother to put icing on, as I was so happy to eat it just plain. Greedily, like a little kid. But it was a large bundt cake and I had to eventually slice it up and freeze it, cramming the leftover cake into a freezer already crowded with everything from frozen fish to frozen chicken to frozen fruits and veggies.
My fridge these days looks crazy. It’s overly full and no matter how much I cook, it doesn’t seem to be reducing. My counters are teeming with dried goods, box pasta and seasonings. So last week, I started cooking things just to free up space; an initially futile feeling situation that gave away to experimentation, and, finally, “Why not cook/bake/fry this? It’ll be fun!”
So here are the 19 things I’ve cooked since I started isolating in my home due to a global pandemic and what these 19 things say about my mental state at the time I made them.