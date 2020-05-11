The 19 Things I Cooked in Self-Isolation and What They Say About My Mental State

May 4, 2020

Mental State: Peachy keen



I call my dad on Friday and tell him to send me the family peach cobbler recipe because I’m going to make one. My father, who is not tech-savvy, says he will instruct one of my sisters to take pictures of the recipe card that my mom and I wrote and she will send it to me. In between the time of my father searching for the recipe card and him finally finding it on Tuesday, I just went and found a recipe online and tweaked it so it would still taste like my mom’s peach cobbler. I used frozen peach slices instead of canned, and I caramelized the peaches with a cup of sugar in a pot over the stove. I used cinnamon, vanilla extract, and brown sugar and lots of butter and it was deliciously decadent.

When it comes to this pandemic, I’m one of the lucky ones. I have a great job that I love, a nice apartment in Harlem to live in, and I can afford good, healthy food that I routinely make unhealthy because I’m a literal glutton for (caloric) punishment. I also have the ability to make almost anything if I have a recipe. These are an abundance of riches in a time where people are struggling to pay rent— if they’re paying rent at all. So I am grateful and thank you all for reading this post that was essentially a humblebrag (look at all this awesome shit I cooked, yo!) mixed with a cry for help (veggies? I should…eat them?). My Insta might not be as popping with food pics once I go back to my paleo diet (who wants to look at scrambled egg whites and raw veggies? “Not I,” said the cat.), but I have no choice. The alternative is someone having to take out a door to roll me out of my apartment a year from now. But, for now, let’s savor the moment and eat a carb. Or two.