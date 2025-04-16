Take a Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz's Fabulous Paris Home and The Secret Basement

For nearly four decades, rocker Lenny Kravitz’s chart-topping hits and soulful style have kept him in the spotlight. But he recently let the folks at Architectural Digest into his sacred space – the Paris home he’s lived in for over 20 years.

Kravitz calls Paris his favorite city in the world and the place he came to find comfort when American record execs didn’t know how to market him in the US.

“It’s just an inspiring place culturally, music, art, fashion, cuisine, it’s got it all,” he told AD.

The “Fly Away” singer put his design stamp on every corner of his home including personal touches like family photographs, work by his favorite artists and furniture from his creative studio Kravitz Design. But it’s hard to walk through the home without feeling the spirit of his late mother, actress Roxy Roker, who Kravitz said always dreamed of living in the city of light.

“She wanted to retire after 11 seasons of doing ‘The Jeffersons,’ and she never got to do it,” he said. “So, I’m doing it for both of us.”

Take a peek inside Kravitz’s fabulous Paris home.

“This place was made to make music in,” he said.