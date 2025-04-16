Jaime Foxx In The Burial Is Our TV Pick of the Week
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Take a Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz's Fabulous Paris Home and The Secret Basement

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
Culture

Take a Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz's Fabulous Paris Home and The Secret Basement

Carefully curated artwork, stunning furniture and a secret basement surprise make Lenny Kravitz's home one you have to see to believe.

By
Angela Johnson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz&#39;s Fabulous Paris Home and The Secret Basement
Screenshot: YouTube

For nearly four decades, rocker Lenny Kravitz’s chart-topping hits and soulful style have kept him in the spotlight. But he recently let the folks at Architectural Digest into his sacred space – the Paris home he’s lived in for over 20 years.

Advertisement

Kravitz calls Paris his favorite city in the world and the place he came to find comfort when American record execs didn’t know how to market him in the US.

“It’s just an inspiring place culturally, music, art, fashion, cuisine, it’s got it all,” he told AD.

The “Fly Away” singer put his design stamp on every corner of his home including personal touches like family photographs, work by his favorite artists and furniture from his creative studio Kravitz Design. But it’s hard to walk through the home without feeling the spirit of his late mother, actress Roxy Roker, who Kravitz said always dreamed of living in the city of light.

“She wanted to retire after 11 seasons of doing ‘The Jeffersons,’ and she never got to do it,” he said. “So, I’m doing it for both of us.”

Take a peek inside Kravitz’s fabulous Paris home.

“This place was made to make music in,” he said.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

A Grand Entrance

A Grand Entrance

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz&#39;s Fabulous Paris Home and The Secret Basement
Screenshot: YouTube

Stepping into Kravitz’s home, guests are greeted by a stunning entryway that includes a staircase made for grand entrances. The “Let Love Rule” singer said this space was one of the home’s biggest selling points.

Advertisement

“I walked through the front door into this entry, and I knew I was at home,” he said.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

An Even Grander Piano

An Even Grander Piano

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz&#39;s Fabulous Paris Home and The Secret Basement
Screenshot: YouTube

One of the highlights of the entryway is the grand piano Kravitz designed with world-class piano makers Steinway & Sons.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Le Petit Salon

Le Petit Salon

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz&#39;s Fabulous Paris Home and The Secret Basement
Screenshot: YouTube

The petit salon is an area of the home Kravitz calls “The Roxy Room.” The space, which is decorated with a beautiful sectional, an animal print ottoman and an elegant chandelier, is dedicated to the singer’s late mother.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

The Roxy Room

The Roxy Room

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz&#39;s Fabulous Paris Home and The Secret Basement
Screenshot: YouTube

The walls in “The Roxy Room” are adorned with black and white photographs of Kravitz’s mother, actress Roxy Roker. They were framed by a framer who also does work for the famous Louvre Museum in Paris.

Advertisement

“I just wanted to have a room where I was surrounded by her image,” he said.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Grand Salon

Grand Salon

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz&#39;s Fabulous Paris Home and The Secret Basement
Screenshot: YouTube

The grand salon is where Kravitz says he loves to hang out with friends and play music. Although the room is full of interesting seating options, including chairs from his creative studio Kravitz Design, he says most people prefer sitting on the floor.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

An Ode to “The Greatest”

An Ode to “The Greatest”

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz&#39;s Fabulous Paris Home and The Secret Basement
Screenshot: YouTube

Along with African sculptures, the art in the grand salon includes paintings of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali done by pop artist Andy Warhol.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

A Chandelier That Makes a Statement

A Chandelier That Makes a Statement

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz&#39;s Fabulous Paris Home and The Secret Basement
Screenshot: YouTube

One of the most show-stopping pieces in the grand salon is the Swarovski chandelier Kravitz designed for the space that gives opulent disco vibes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Dining Room

Dining Room

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz&#39;s Fabulous Paris Home and The Secret Basement
Screenshot: YouTube

Kravitz told AD that he designed his dining room to host dinner parties where he invites interesting people from different backgrounds to enjoy good food and conversation. One of his favorite decorative pieces in the space is a framed photograph of his grandfather, who Kravitz calls one of his biggest inspirations.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Library

Library

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz&#39;s Fabulous Paris Home and The Secret Basement
Screenshot: YouTube

Kravitz’s library is another one of his favorite corners of his home. The cozy space is filled with a collection of literature that belonged to his mother.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Library

Library

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz&#39;s Fabulous Paris Home and The Secret Basement
Screenshot: YouTube

Besides the books, one of the most interesting features of the library is Kravitz’s collection of boots worn by soul legend James Brown.

Advertisement

“James Brown taught me so much and gave the world so much joy and powerful messages,” he said.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

The Studio

The Studio

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz&#39;s Fabulous Paris Home and The Secret Basement
Screenshot: YouTube

Below the main living area is a studio space. The halls are filled with clothing Kravitz has collected over the years previously worn by artists who have inspired him, including Prince, Jimi Hendrix and Bob Marley.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Space to Recreate

Space to Recreate

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz&#39;s Fabulous Paris Home and The Secret Basement
Screenshot: YouTube

Kravitz designed his master suite as a quiet place to unwind at the end of the day. With minimal decor and neutral tones, it’s been curated as a sacred space for the singer to recharge.

Advertisement

“When you’re an artist, to be able to continually be inspired, you have to continually recreate,” he said.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

The Guest Room

The Guest Room

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz&#39;s Fabulous Paris Home and The Secret Basement
Screenshot: YouTube

The space also includes a beautiful guest bedroom, which Kravitz said is where his “special guests” stay. With digs like these, we’re sure it’s hard to get them to leave.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Tha Club

Tha Club

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz&#39;s Fabulous Paris Home and The Secret Basement
Screenshot: YouTube

The basement is where Kravitz says guests can experience “the heart and soul” of his home. The space features a speakeasy-style club space where he loves to party with his friends. All we want to know is how we can get on the list.

Advertisement