Check Out These Stunning Pieces From Black Celebrities' Personal Collections

Art is a way to personalize your space, adding your own sense of style and making your home your own. Some of our favorite Black celebrities have done just that, decorating their homes with impressive art collections that include a mixture of paintings, sculptures and tapestries from classic and modern artists.

Advertisement

From Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz to Lenny Kravitz, we went inside the homes of some of famous Black art collectors and rounded up some of our favorite works of art. Check out these amazing statement pieces.