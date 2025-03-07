"Too Black" or "Not Black Enough": W. Kamau Bell on the Politics of Black Identity
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Check Out These Stunning Pieces From Black Celebrities' Personal Collections

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Culture

Check Out These Stunning Pieces From Black Celebrities' Personal Collections

Carmelo Anthony, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Lenny Kravitz and other Black celebrities who have amazing art in their homes

By
Angela Johnson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Check Out These Stunning Pieces From Black Celebrities&#39; Personal Collections
Screenshot: YouTube

Art is a way to personalize your space, adding your own sense of style and making your home your own. Some of our favorite Black celebrities have done just that, decorating their homes with impressive art collections that include a mixture of paintings, sculptures and tapestries from classic and modern artists.

Advertisement

From Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz to Lenny Kravitz, we went inside the homes of some of famous Black art collectors and rounded up some of our favorite works of art. Check out these amazing statement pieces.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 14

Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz

Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz

Advertisement

From Gordon Parks photographs to Jordan Casteel paintings, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have a personal art collection that can rival almost any museum. In fact, some of their pieces have been loaned to museums across the country, including the Brooklyn Museum and the High Museum of Art in Atlanta.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 14

Jay Z & Beyoncé

Jay Z & Beyoncé

Advertisement

Music power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé love fine art, and have named Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat among their favorite artists. In 2013, Jay paid $4.5 million for this 1982 Basquiat painting, titled “Mecca.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 14

Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony

Image for article titled Check Out These Stunning Pieces From Black Celebrities&#39; Personal Collections
Screenshot: YouTube

Former NBA player Carmelo Anthony’s home is beautifully curated with works of art that have special meaning, including this portrait of Muhammad Ali that greets guests when they walk in. In an interview with Architectural Digest, Anthony talks about his long-time love affair with art.

Advertisement

“I was always into up and coming artists, and I just had an eye for what I liked,” he said. “And I realized quickly that I don’t have to like something because somebody else likes it. I like it because it appeals to my mind. It appeals to my spirit.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 14

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey

Image for article titled Check Out These Stunning Pieces From Black Celebrities&#39; Personal Collections
Screenshot: YouTube

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey is a huge lover of fine art. In 2017, she sold this Gustav Klimt painting from her collection at auction for $150 million. Her collection includes modern pieces as well. In 2021, she surprised Black artist Richard Hutchins, buying two of his paintings live on Entertainment Tonight.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 14

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz

Advertisement

A born and bred New Yorker, it should come as no surprise that rocker Lenny Kravitz is a fan of Jean-Michel Basquiat. He’s seen here showing off a larger than life Basquiat piece in his Paris home.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 14

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams

Image for article titled Check Out These Stunning Pieces From Black Celebrities&#39; Personal Collections
Screenshot: TikTok

Musician-designer Pharrell Williams lives in a home full of art. But he doesn’t just collect paintings, this playful floral-inspired sculpture is a centerpiece.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 14

Aurora James

Aurora James

Advertisement

Canadian-born designer and Brother Vellies Creative Director Aurora James has decorated her New York home with textured wallpaper, stunning wall art and other accessories that make a statement.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 14

Chibundu Onuzo

Chibundu Onuzo

Advertisement

“Sankora” author Chibundu Onuzo doesn’t just write, she collects fine art. In October 2024, she shared a picture of the first piece she commissioned from artist Antonia Caicedo Holguín for her home.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 14

Jon Gray

Jon Gray

Advertisement

Ghetto Gastro co-founder Jon Gray loves to use food, art and culture to bring people together to talk about important issues. In 2022, he showed off the amazing works of art in his New York City space to Apartamento Magazine.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 14

Elliot Perry

Elliot Perry

Advertisement

Retired NBA player Elliot Perry has a vibrant, eclectic collection of art that he shares on Instagram.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 14

Khalil Kinsey

Khalil Kinsey

Image for article titled Check Out These Stunning Pieces From Black Celebrities&#39; Personal Collections
Screenshot: Instagram/cultured_mag

For Khalil Kinsey, art is in his blood. The LA-based curator is the COO, Chief Curator and Creative Director for the Kinsey African American Art & History Collection and the son of founders Bernard and Shirley Kinsey,

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 14

Angela Robinson Witherspoon

Angela Robinson Witherspoon

Image for article titled Check Out These Stunning Pieces From Black Celebrities&#39; Personal Collections
Screenshot: Instagram

Actress Angela Robinson Witherspoon (the widow of actor-comedian John Witherspoon) boasts a collection of art from artists around the world. Here, she shares an Octavia Butler-inspired piece from her collection on Instagram.

Advertisement

14 / 14