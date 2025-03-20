That's So random With DK Uzoukwu
Spike Lee's Highest-Grossing Movies, By the Box Office

Movies

Spike Lee's Highest-Grossing Movies, By the Box Office

In honor of his 68th birthday, let's take a look back at one of Hollywood's most influential director's and his highest-performing works!

By
Shanelle Genai
Creative Maker of the Year Spike Lee speaks onstage at Debussy Theatre during the ‘Creative Maker of the Year Seminar: Spike Lee’ at the Cannes Lions Festival on June 23, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Creative Maker of the Year Spike Lee speaks onstage at Debussy Theatre during the ‘Creative Maker of the Year Seminar: Spike Lee’ at the Cannes Lions Festival on June 23, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Photo: Richard Bord (Getty Images)

As he celebrates his 68th birthday, we thought we’d celebrate one director who’s influence on modern cinema can never be erased: Spike Lee.

Not only are his films a beloved part of the cannon of Hollywood but their pivotal portrayals of Black folks and timely themes make his body of work culturally specific, necessary, and forever relevant. Whether he’s telling the story of a well-known civil rights icon or a little Black girl from Bed-Stuy—nobody does movies quite like Lee.

That’s why, no matter how much time goes by in between projects, audiences are always eager to see what he has in store. And they’ll undoubtedly be in for a treat later this year when his new film, “High and Low” hits theaters. The upcoming film will see him and Denzel Washington collaborating again after nearly 20 years. It’ll also star rappers A$AP Rocky, Ice Spice and fellow actor Jeffrey Wright.

So it’s in honor of his birthday and his longstanding career in film, that we’d thought we’d take a look at some of his highest-grossing films worldwide by the box office. From “Black KkKlansmen” to “Malcolm X,” keep reading to see how this prolific director continues to take over Hollywood.

Happy Birthday, Spike!

“Inside Man”- 2006

“Inside Man”- 2006

Inside Man Official Trailer #1 - Christopher Plummer Movie (2006) HD

Starring: Denzel Washington, Clive Ownen, Jodie Foster

Box Office: $186,003,591

Synopsis: A police detective, a bank robber, and a high-power broker enter high-stakes negotiations after the criminal’s brilliant heist spirals into a hostage situation.

“BlacKkKlansmen” - 2018

“BlacKkKlansmen” - 2018

BlacKkKlansman Trailer #1 (2018) | Movieclips Trailers

Starring: John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier

Box Office: $93,413,70

Synopsis: Ron Stallworth, an African-American police officer from Colorado Springs, Colorado, successfully infiltrates the local Ku Klux Klan branch aided by a Jewish surrogate who eventually becomes its leader. Based on actual events.

“Malcolm X”- 1992

“Malcolm X”- 1992

Malcolm X (1992) Official Trailer - Denzel Washington Movie HD

Starring: Denzel Washington, Angela Bassett, Spike Lee

Box Office: $48,169,910

Synopsis: Biographical epic of the controversial and influential Black Nationalist leader, from his early life and career as a small-time gangster, to his ministry as a member of the Nation of Islam and his eventual assassination.

“Jungle Fever”- 1991

“Jungle Fever”- 1991

Jungle Fever Official Trailer #1 - Samuel L. Jackson Movie (1991) HD

Starring: Wesley Snipes, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee, Samuel L. Jackson

Box Office: $43,882,682

Synopsis: Friends and family of a married Black architect react in different ways to his affair with an Italian secretary.

“Do the Right Thing”- 1989

“Do the Right Thing”- 1989

Do the Right Thing Official Trailer #1 - Danny Aiello Movie (1989) HD

Starring: Spike Lee, Giancarlo Esposito, Ossie Davis

Box Office: $37,295,445

Synopsis: On the hottest day of the year on a street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, everyone’s hate and bigotry smolders and builds until it explodes into violence.

“He Got Game”- 1998

“He Got Game”- 1998

He Got Game (1998) Trailer | Denzel Washington | Milla Jovovich

Starring: Denzel Washington, Ray Allen, Rosario Dawson

Box Office: $21,567,853

Synopsis: A basketball player’s father must try to convince him to go to a college so he can get a shorter sentence.

“Mo’Better Blues”- 1990

“Mo’Better Blues”- 1990

Mo’ Better Blues Official Trailer #1 - Giancarlo Esposito Movie (1990) HD

Starring: Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Wesley Snipes, Joie Lee

Box Office: $16,153,593

Synopsis: Jazz trumpeter Bleek Gilliam makes questionable decisions in his professional and romantic lives.

“School Daze”- 1988

“School Daze”- 1988

SCHOOL DAZE (1988) – International Trailer

Starring: Laurence Fishburne, Giancarlo Esposito, Tisha Campbell

Box Office: $14,545,844

Synopsis: An unpopular young man wants to pledge to a popular fraternity at his historically black college.

“Crooklyn”- 1994

“Crooklyn”- 1994

Crooklyn Trailer

Starring: Alfre Woodard, Delroy Lindo, Zelda Harris

Box Office: $13,642,925

Synopsis: A vibrant, semi-autobiographical portrait of a school teacher, her stubborn jazz musician husband and their five kids living in Brooklyn in 1973.

“Miracle at St. Anna”- 2008

“Miracle at St. Anna”- 2008

Miracle at St. Anna (trailer)

Starring: Laz Alonso, Derek Luke, Michael Ealy

Box Office: $9,333,654

Synopsis: Set in 1944 Italy, the story of four black American soldiers who get trapped in a Tuscan village during WWII.

“She’s Gotta Have It”- 1986

“She’s Gotta Have It”- 1986

She S Gotta Have It Trailer

Starring: Tracy Camilla Johns, Spike Lee, Tommy Redman Hicks

Box Office: $7,137,502

Synopsis: The film follows a young woman who is dating three men and explores the feelings this arrangement provokes.

“Get on the Bus”- 1996

“Get on the Bus”- 1996

Get On The Bus Trailer 1996

Starring: Ossie Davis, Isaiah Washington, Bernie Mac, Charles S. Dutton

Box Office: $5,754,249

Synopsis: A disparate group of African-American men travel by bus to Washington, DC for the Million Man March.

“Oldboy”- 2013

“Oldboy”- 2013

Oldboy Official Theatrical TRAILER 1 (2013) - Josh Brolin Movie HD

Starring: Josh Brolin, Samuel L. Jackson, Elizabeth Olsen

Box Office: $5,186,767

Synopsis: Obsessed with vengeance, a man sets out to find out why he was kidnapped and locked into solitary confinement for twenty years without reason.

“Girl 6"- 1996

“Girl 6"- 1996

Girl 6 Trailer 1996

Starring: Theresa Randle, Isaiah Washington, Spike Lee

Box Office: $4,939,939

Synopsis: An aspiring actress disappointed by her treatment in the movie industry turns to phone sex to make a living.

“She Hate Me” - 2004

“She Hate Me” - 2004

She Hate Me Trailer

Starring: Anthony Mackie, Kerry Washington, Jim Brown, Q-Tip

Box Office: $1,526,951

Synopsis: Fired from his job for exposing corrupt business practices, a former biotech executive turns to impregnating wealthy lesbians for profit.

