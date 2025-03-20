Spike Lee's Highest-Grossing Movies, By the Box Office

As he celebrates his 68th birthday, we thought we’d celebrate one director who’s influence on modern cinema can never be erased: Spike Lee.

Not only are his films a beloved part of the cannon of Hollywood but their pivotal portrayals of Black folks and timely themes make his body of work culturally specific, necessary, and forever relevant. Whether he’s telling the story of a well-known civil rights icon or a little Black girl from Bed-Stuy—nobody does movies quite like Lee.

That’s why, no matter how much time goes by in between projects, audiences are always eager to see what he has in store. And they’ll undoubtedly be in for a treat later this year when his new film, “High and Low” hits theaters. The upcoming film will see him and Denzel Washington collaborating again after nearly 20 years. It’ll also star rappers A$AP Rocky, Ice Spice and fellow actor Jeffrey Wright.

So it’s in honor of his birthday and his longstanding career in film, that we’d thought we’d take a look at some of his highest-grossing films worldwide by the box office. From “Black KkKlansmen” to “Malcolm X,” keep reading to see how this prolific director continues to take over Hollywood.

Happy Birthday, Spike!