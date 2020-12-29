Representing Black Businesses on Ujamaa, the Fourth Night of Kwanzaa

Kaiem

Elysia Randolph founded Kaiem in 2018 to showcase the creative brands coming out of West Africa and those living in the diaspora. Kaiem showcases high quality products across categories and brands, made by artists in Africa. Kaiem is committed to finding new brands and bringing them to the United States, offering representation and a new narrative about Africa. Their most featured products are home and interior design related, but they also feature a large selection of skincare lines.