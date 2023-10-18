Ranking All of Michael Jackson’s Number-One Hit Records

It’s official, Michael Jackson and Drake have the same amount of number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100. While this is an amazing accomplishment for the Toronto rapper, I don’t want people to get ahead of themselves and start thinking he’s on the same level as the King of Pop.

Advertisement

Yes, Drake has tied Michael for the number of top hits as a solo artist with 13, but MJ also has four more with the Jackson 5, which takes his total up to 17.

With that in mind, it’s the perfect time to rank all of MJ’s number-one hits throughout his career. Records such as “Thriller,” “Remember The Time,” “Smooth Criminal” “Human Nature” and “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’” won’t be on the list since they (surprisingly) never reached the top spot on the charts.

Here’s the ranking.

(Apologies in advance. This is the hardest thing I’ve had to rank in my life and it made me realize, once again, just how incredible of an artist he was to have this many amazing records).