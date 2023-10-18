Ranking All of Michael Jackson’s Number-One Hit Records

Music

Ranking All of Michael Jackson’s Number-One Hit Records

From 'Billie Jean' to 'The Love You Save,' which record tops our list?

By
Noah A. McGee
Image for article titled Ranking All of Michael Jackson’s Number-One Hit Records
Photo: Chris Walter/WireImage (Getty Images)

It’s official, Michael Jackson and Drake have the same amount of number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100. While this is an amazing accomplishment for the Toronto rapper, I don’t want people to get ahead of themselves and start thinking he’s on the same level as the King of Pop.

Yes, Drake has tied Michael for the number of top hits as a solo artist with 13, but MJ also has four more with the Jackson 5, which takes his total up to 17.

With that in mind, it’s the perfect time to rank all of MJ’s number-one hits throughout his career. Records such as “Thriller,” “Remember The Time,” “Smooth Criminal” “Human Nature” and “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’” won’t be on the list since they (surprisingly) never reached the top spot on the charts.

Here’s the ranking.

(Apologies in advance. This is the hardest thing I’ve had to rank in my life and it made me realize, once again, just how incredible of an artist he was to have this many amazing records).

17. “Say Say Say”

Say Say Say by Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson

This is a cute little song co-written by Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, two of the most beloved singers of all time. But it just doesn’t stand up to the 16 other number-one hits in MJ’s discography.

16. “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You”

Michael Jackson - I Just Can’t Stop Loving You (Audio)

This is another slow beautiful love song in MJ’s discography. It’s a soft duet where Siedah Garrett’s voice blends perfectly with Michael’s. It’s sometimes a forgotten track, but it’s still a perfect song that will display your love for a significant other.

15. “Ben”

Ben

Michael’s first number-one hit as a solo artist is a delicate ballad that showed his ability to carry a song all by himself. Ironically, it was the theme song for a 1972 horror film about a boy who befriends a killer rat.

14. “Black or White”

Michael Jackson - Black Or White (Official Video - Shortened Version)

His biggest record during the 1990s, this was a clear call to racial unity and there was nobody better to sing it. I also love the inclusion of the hip-hop-centric bridge halfway through the song.

13. “The Way You Make Me Feel”

Michael Jackson - The Way You Make Me Feel (Official Video)

I love how MJ could make a braggadocious, in-your-face hit like “Bad” and a soft, loving track like “The Way You Make Me Feel” on one album. It showed the versatility of the biggest artist in the world.

12. “Dirty Diana”

Michael Jackson - Dirty Diana (Official Video)

I love how the music video of this song is just MJ performing this song live. It shows the pure energy of this record. It’s MJ showing off that he could also be the biggest artist in the world if he just made rock and roll hits. With the help of Steve Stevens’s guitar, this track is a classic.

11. “You Are Not Alone”

Michael Jackson - You Are Not Alone (Official Video)

The creation of this song has a complicated history considering who wrote it, but it’s still a great song that shows off the softer side of Michael Jackson.

10. “I’ll Be There”

I’ll Be There

The fact that MJ was only 11 years old when he helped record this beautiful love song is incredible. But it wasn’t all him, Jermaine also had some great moments on this track. I could just hear him sing, “Just call my name, I’ll be there” forever.

9. “Man In The Mirror”

Michael Jackson - Man In The Mirror (Official Video)

This song is a great change of pace compared to many of the hits on this list. This beautiful ballad not only displayed MJ’s ability to slow it down and let his vocals carry the song, but I also loved the inclusion of the choir near the end of the record.

8. “Don’t Stop ‘til You Get Enough”

Michael Jackson - Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough (Official Video)

On top of being one of the last great hits of the 1970s, this track has a special place in my heart because of Chris Tucker’s hilarious rendition in Rush Hour 2. It’s also the first track MJ wrote in full.

7. “The Love You Save”

The Jackson 5 “The Love You Save” on The Ed Sullivan Show

“The Love You Save” was the most energetic hit during the early days of The Jackson 5. I love that some other brothers in the group got some shine, with Jermaine singing some parts of the song along with Michael. Despite it being a track sung by children, everyone could relate! We’ve all had that relationship where you just needed the other person to slow down a bit, that’s what Michael was describing.

6. “ABC”

ABC

It’s so simple, yet so good. This record makes everyone from children to grown adults happy when they listen to it. Those who questioned if The Jackson 5 could make another hit after “I Want You Back” had to be silent after the release of this groovy single.

5. “Beat It”

Michael Jackson - Beat It (Official 4K Video)

Almost more of a rock song than a pop song, this track was a great change of pace on MJ’s sixth studio album, Thriller. Despite the new sound for Michael, he sounded just as great and just look at the video—he looks like a badass.

4. “Bad”

Michael Jackson - Bad (Shortened Version)

The title track from Michael’s seventh studio album is bad (in a good way). It shows off the more braggadocious side of the biggest pop star in the world. MJ knew he was the best and had no problem letting people know.

3. ”I Want You Back

The Jackson 5 “I Want You Back” on The Ed Sullivan Show

This is the signature Jackson 5 song. It’s such a groovy and timeless hit that introduced the world to the next great American entertainer. Despite being the youngest in the group, he was the most talented and floated across the track like it was nothing.

2. “Billie Jean”

Michael Jackson - Billie Jean (Official Video)

While not at the top spot, it’s more than deserving. One of the first songs MJ and Quincy Jones wrote for Thriller, this track has everything and displays all of the best things about Michael: his energy and ability to make a serious situation sound so fun to listen to.

1. “Rock With You” 

Michael Jackson - Rock With You (Official Video)

This is strictly personal, but this is the perfect Michael Jackson hit (from his best album, Off The Wall). It just makes you want to dance and is the perfect track to play if you’re at one of those 70s-themed disco parties. It’s the best MJ hit ever.

