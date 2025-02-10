Aside from Southern University, Other Prestigious HBCU Marching Bands You Should Be Checking Out

There’s been a long history of HBCU bands performing at the Super Bowl, the most-watched sporting event of the year. Although they didn’t take the stage with Kendrick Lamar during his much-anticipated halftime performance this year, Southern University’s marching band still did their thing for the crowd at the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans during the pregame show.

But they aren’t the only marching band that’s performed in front of some impressive crowds. Here are more of the most talented and prestigious HBCU bands in the land.