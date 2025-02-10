That's So Random With Grant Ellis
Aside from Southern University, Other Prestigious HBCU Marching Bands You Should Be Checking Out

Education

Aside from Southern University, Other Prestigious HBCU Marching Bands You Should Be Checking Out

With Southern University's marching band putting on a great performance during the Super Bowl pregame show, we highlight these talented other HBCU bands.

By
Noah A. McGee
Image for article titled Aside from Southern University, Other Prestigious HBCU Marching Bands You Should Be Checking Out
Photo: Southern University and A&M College (Getty Images)

There’s been a long history of HBCU bands performing at the Super Bowl, the most-watched sporting event of the year. Although they didn’t take the stage with Kendrick Lamar during his much-anticipated halftime performance this year, Southern University’s marching band still did their thing for the crowd at the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans during the pregame show.

But they aren’t the only marching band that’s performed in front of some impressive crowds. Here are more of the most talented and prestigious HBCU bands in the land.

Grambling State University

Grambling State University

Image for article titled Aside from Southern University, Other Prestigious HBCU Marching Bands You Should Be Checking Out
Photo: Dylan Buell (Getty Images)

Founded in 1926, the “World Famed Tiger Marching Band” performed in the first two Super Bowls in NFL history. They’re continuing that long tradition by performing at the pregame show for this year’s Super Bowl in their backyard.

Florida A&M University

Florida A&M University

Image for article titled Aside from Southern University, Other Prestigious HBCU Marching Bands You Should Be Checking Out
Photo: Don Juan Moore (Getty Images)

Famously known as the “Marching 100,” this beloved HBCU marching band was founded in 1892. It’s performed in front of several presidents, including at Bill Clinton’s presidential inauguration in 1993 and Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009. “The Marching 100" has performed at several other worldwide events, including the Super Bowl, the Summer Olympics, and even the Bicentennial Celebration of the French Revolution in 1989.

Southern University

Southern University

Image for article titled Aside from Southern University, Other Prestigious HBCU Marching Bands You Should Be Checking Out
Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

With maybe the coolest nickname for a marching band, “The Human Jukebox,” the Southern University has also performed at several huge events, including the Super Bowl halftime show six times. This renowned band has also been included in music videos for popular artists, most recently Lizzo’s “Good as Hell” in 2016.

Alabama State University

Alabama State University

Image for article titled Aside from Southern University, Other Prestigious HBCU Marching Bands You Should Be Checking Out
Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

The Mighty Marching Hornets are one of the more visible bands in the country. They have performed at events that millions have viewed. They were featured in “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” and also performed at the 2019 Rose Parade before the Rose Bowl. The main dance line is known as “The Sensational Stingettes,” but they also have a dance line for only plus-size women called “The Honey-Beez.”

Jackson State University

Jackson State University

Image for article titled Aside from Southern University, Other Prestigious HBCU Marching Bands You Should Be Checking Out
Photo: Aron Smith/Jackson State University (Getty Images)

Exquisitely named the “Sonic Boom of the South,” Jackson State University’s band has also been on the Super Bowl stage. In 2024, they were included in Usher’s excellent halftime performance in Las Vegas. They also performed at the Biden’s Presidential Inauguration Parade.

North Carolina A&T University

North Carolina A&T University

Image for article titled Aside from Southern University, Other Prestigious HBCU Marching Bands You Should Be Checking Out
Photo: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times (Getty Images)

Known as the “Blue and Gold Marching Machine,” North Carolina A&T’s band was recently ranked as the best HBCU band in the land in October 2024.

Texas Southern University

Texas Southern University

Image for article titled Aside from Southern University, Other Prestigious HBCU Marching Bands You Should Be Checking Out
Photo: Emmanuel Durojaiye (Getty Images)

“The Pride of the Hill Country” has performed at NFL games like several other bands on this list. But in 2003, they became the first American marching band to perform at a professional soccer game in Mexico.

Norfolk State University

Norfolk State University

Image for article titled Aside from Southern University, Other Prestigious HBCU Marching Bands You Should Be Checking Out
Photo: Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times (Getty Images)

Although it is one of the youngest bands on this list (it was founded in 1975), the “Spartan Legend” still has performed for some incredible crowds, including an Obama Presidential campaign rally and the Mardi Gras in the Rex Parade.

Tennessee State University

Tennessee State University

Image for article titled Aside from Southern University, Other Prestigious HBCU Marching Bands You Should Be Checking Out
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

The “Aristocrat of Band” has something that almost no other marching band in the country has: a Grammy. At the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, they took home an award for Best Roots Gospel Album, for their contributions to the 2022 album, “The Urban Hymnal.”

Howard University

Howard University

Image for article titled Aside from Southern University, Other Prestigious HBCU Marching Bands You Should Be Checking Out
Photo: BECCA MILFELD/AFP (Getty Images)

There aren’t many places the “Showtime” marching band hasn’t performed. They’ve showed out for several NFL teams including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Baltimore Ravens. They also performed at the Inaugural Parade for President Obama and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in NYC.

Hampton University Band

Hampton University Band

Image for article titled Aside from Southern University, Other Prestigious HBCU Marching Bands You Should Be Checking Out
Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Pepsi Stronger Together (Getty Images)

Howard University’s main rival, Hampton, also has a formidable band. Like their rival, they’ve also performed for President Obama and have even taken their talents overseas, playing at the New Year’s Parade in Rome, Italy.

Alcorn State University

Alcorn State University

Image for article titled Aside from Southern University, Other Prestigious HBCU Marching Bands You Should Be Checking Out
Photo: Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire (Getty Images)

The “Sounds of Dyn-O-mite” (SOD) is the marching band for Alcorn State University in Mississippi. The name of the dance line is the “World Renowned Golden Girls.” The dance line also refers to themselves as “The Mother of HBCU dance lines” since they are the first ones to be included with an HBCU marching band.

Alabama A&M University

Alabama A&M University

Image for article titled Aside from Southern University, Other Prestigious HBCU Marching Bands You Should Be Checking Out
Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

The “Show-band of the South” has been around since 1890! Making them one of the oldest HBCU bands in the country. They were the first HBCU band to ever perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

University of Arkansas Pine Bluff

University of Arkansas Pine Bluff

Image for article titled Aside from Southern University, Other Prestigious HBCU Marching Bands You Should Be Checking Out
Photo: John Bunch/Icon Sportswire (Getty Images)

This underrated HBCUmarching band doesn’t get enough love, but they’re still just as talented as every other band on this list. Last year, “M4" performed at WWE’s Bad Blood Premium Live Event at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

