History of the Best Black Performances at the Super Bowl

Every year, the Super Bowl is the most-watched television show in the country. Thousands of sports fans throw parties just to enjoy the biggest football game of the year with friends and family.

Advertisement

However, millions tune in just to watch the performances, whether that’s the National Anthem or the always anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show.

This year, Kendrick Lamar is performing at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, which got us thinking about the history of Black performers at the biggest sports event of the year.