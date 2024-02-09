The 2023 Super Bowl's Top 5 Black Moments: From Historic Firsts To Rihanna’s Baby Bump
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

History of the Best Black Performances at the Super Bowl

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Music

History of the Best Black Performances at the Super Bowl

From a host of HBCU marching bands to Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, and Usher, here's a list of Black artists who've excited millions every year.

By
Noah A. McGee
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled History of the Best Black Performances at the Super Bowl
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation (Getty Images)

Every year, the Super Bowl is the most-watched television show in the country. Thousands of sports fans throw parties just to enjoy the biggest football game of the year with friends and family.

Advertisement

However, millions tune in just to watch the performances, whether that’s the National Anthem or the always anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show.

This year, Kendrick Lamar is performing at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, which got us thinking about the history of Black performers at the biggest sports event of the year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 32

Grambling State University Marching Band

Grambling State University Marching Band

Image for article titled History of the Best Black Performances at the Super Bowl
Photo: Tony Triolo /Sports Illustrated (Getty Images)

Before the most popular artists in the world were lining up to perform at halftime of the Super Bowl, university marching bands were the main attraction between halves. The Grambling State University Marching Band performed at Super Bowl II and performed at six Super Bowls overall.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 32

Florida A&M University Marching Band

Florida A&M University Marching Band

Image for article titled History of the Best Black Performances at the Super Bowl
Photo: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP (Getty Images)

The Grambling State University Marching isn’t the only HBCU to shine at the biggest game of the year. The Florida A&M Marching band first performed at Super Bowl III in 1969. They didn’t perform again at the big game until 2005 during the pre-game show.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 32

Ella Fitzgerald

Ella Fitzgerald

Image for article titled History of the Best Black Performances at the Super Bowl
Photo: Jerry Cooke/Corbis (Getty Images)

Ella Fitzgerald became the first Black woman to perform at the halftime show of Super Bowl VI. She performed “Mack the Knife” along with trumpeter Al Hirt.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 32

Mercer Ellington

Mercer Ellington

Image for article titled History of the Best Black Performances at the Super Bowl
Photo: Robert Alexander/Archive Photos (Getty Images)

The last halftime show that featured Jazz music, Super Bowl IX in 1975 included the Grambling State Marching Band and the Mercer Ellington Orchestra doing “A Tribe to Duke Ellington.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 32

Southern Univesity Marching Band

Southern Univesity Marching Band

Image for article titled History of the Best Black Performances at the Super Bowl
Photo: Skip Bolen/WireImage (Getty Images)

It only made sense that the Southern University Marching Band performed at Super Bowl XV at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans in 1981. The theme for the show was “Mardi Gras Festival.” They would perform again at Super Bowl XXIV, also at the Superdome.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 32

Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston - Star Spangled Banner

Whitney Houston is one of the greatest singers of all time. So it’s no surprise that her rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl XXV was one of the most memorable in recent history.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 32

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson

Image for article titled History of the Best Black Performances at the Super Bowl
Photo: DOUG COLLIER/AFP (Getty Images)

Michael Jackson’s performance at Super Bowl XXVII set the standard for pop stars performing at football’s biggest night. He showed up singing his biggest hits including, “Billie Jean,” “Black or White” and his verse on “We Are the World” along with the children’s choir. For the first two minutes of the show, MJ stood absolutely still as fans went crazy. That should tell you everything about the stage presence Jackson had.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 32

Patti LaBelle and Teddy Pendergrass

Patti LaBelle and Teddy Pendergrass

Image for article titled History of the Best Black Performances at the Super Bowl
Photo: DOUG COLLIER/AFP (Getty Images)

Patti LaBelle and Teddy Pendergrass collaborated for a performance at Super Bowl XXIX with “Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye” as inspiration for the show.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 32

Diana Ross

Diana Ross

Diana Ross - Half Time Show At Super Bowl XXX 1996

The legendary Diana Ross had an incredible halftime show that displayed every part of her diva personality. She started the show wearing a stunning shiny red dress and made an outfit change in the middle of the show. A true diva. She sang classic R&B ballads like “Stop In The Name of Love,” “Why Do Fools Fall in Love” and “Baby Love.” But also switched up with pop bangers like “I Will Survive” and “Take Me Higher.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 32

James Brown

James Brown

1997 Super Bowl XXXI Halftime Show complete

While James Brown was a part of this show, he wasn’t the only musician who performed. The halftime show was titled the “Blue Brothers Bash” and featured performances from ZZ Top and The Blues Brothers band.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 32

Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves and The Temptations

Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves and The Temptations

SUPERBOWL Halftime Show 1998 ⅩⅩⅩⅡ Motown

This performance was full of nostalgia as these artists did a cute Motown tribute at Super Bowl XXXII in 1998.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 32

Stevie Wonder and Savion Glover

Stevie Wonder and Savion Glover

Super Bowl XXXIII Halftime Show 1999

Like James Brown, Stevie Wonder was not the headlining act for this performance: Gloria Estefan and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy led the way in a “Celebration of Soul, Salsa and Swing.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 32

Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton ft. Christina Aguilera & Enrique Iglesias - We Go On (Live at Super Bowl: 2000)

Toni Braxton, along with Christina Aguilera, sang a beautiful cover of “We Go On” by Kellie Coffey.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 32

Mary J. Blige and Nelly

Mary J. Blige and Nelly

Image for article titled History of the Best Black Performances at the Super Bowl
Photo: Andy Lyons /Allsport (Getty Images)

Mary J. Blige and Nelly popped out at Super Bowl XXXV to assist Aerosmith, N*SYNC and Britney Spears with their performance.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 32

Janet Jackson, P. Diddy and Nelly

Janet Jackson, P. Diddy and Nelly

Image for article titled History of the Best Black Performances at the Super Bowl
Photo: KMazur/WireImage (Getty Images)

Everyone remembers this performance for the wrong reason. But Janet Jackson still had a great performance. Nelly showed up at the Super Bowl stage for a second time at Super Bowl XXXVIII.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 32

Prince

Prince

Image for article titled History of the Best Black Performances at the Super Bowl
Photo: Jonathan Daniel (Getty Images)

One of the best live TV performances of all time and arguably one of the best halftime performances in Super Bowl history, Prince showed up to do what he does and gave an incredible performance. His performance of “Purple Rain” at Super Bowl XLI is perfect.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 32

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson

Image for article titled History of the Best Black Performances at the Super Bowl
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)

Jennifer Hudson’s booming voice was perfect for the “Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl XLII.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 32

Usher, Black Eyed Peas and Prairie View A&M University Marching Storm 

Usher, Black Eyed Peas and Prairie View A&M University Marching Storm 

Image for article titled History of the Best Black Performances at the Super Bowl
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

Usher and the Prairie View A&M University Marching Storm assisted the Black Eyed Peas with their halftime performance at Super Bowl XLV. Usher sang his hit record “OMG” along with will.i.am.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 32

LMFAO, Nicki Minaj and Cee Lo Green

LMFAO, Nicki Minaj and Cee Lo Green

Image for article titled History of the Best Black Performances at the Super Bowl
Photo: Al Bello (Getty Images)

The halftime show at Super Bowl XLVI was stacked. The list of performers was insane. LMFAO, Nicki Minaj and Cee Lo Green all appeared at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to assist Madonna with her performance.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 32

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys

Image for article titled History of the Best Black Performances at the Super Bowl
Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage (Getty Images)

Alicia Keys gave a memorable performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in 2013 at Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans. The talented singer impressively showed off her voice and her piano skills

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 32

Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child

Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child

Image for article titled History of the Best Black Performances at the Super Bowl
Photo: Christopher Polk (Getty Images)

Queen Bey shut the Super Bowl down when she performed at the Superdome in New Orleans. To no surprise, she had an endless supply of hits she could, including her bangers with Destiny’s Child. Kelly Rowland and Michelle Willaims also made a surprise appearance at the show, performing hits such as “Bootylicious” and “Independent Women Part I.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 32

Beyoncé (again)

Beyoncé (again)

Image for article titled History of the Best Black Performances at the Super Bowl
Photo: Matt Cowan (Getty Images)

Three years later at Super Bowl 50, Beyoncé did it again. Although Coldplay was the headliner, Queen Bey might’ve one-upped herself with this legendary performance inspired by the Black Panthers. Although it pissed people off in the NFL, fans loved it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 32

Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight

Image for article titled History of the Best Black Performances at the Super Bowl
Photo: Patrick Smith (Getty Images)

Gladys Knight gave a breathtaking rendition of the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIII in 2019, showcasing her iconic voice.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 32

Big Boi and Travis Scott

Big Boi and Travis Scott

Image for article titled History of the Best Black Performances at the Super Bowl
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Super Bowl LIII was in Atlanta, so it’s only fitting an Atlanta legend came out to perform. Along with Sleepy Brown, Big Boi gave an enjoyable performance of “The Way You Move.” Travis Scott’s appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show was brief but still solid. He performed parts of his verse from “SICKO MODE.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

26 / 32

Jazmine Sullivan

Jazmine Sullivan

Image for article titled History of the Best Black Performances at the Super Bowl
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW (Getty Images)

If you haven’t Jazmine Sullivan performed live, this might be the next best thing. Her incredible voice rang through televisions across the country as she sang the National Anthem at Super Bow LIV along with Eric Church, although it doesn’t one-up her performance at the World Series.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

27 / 32

The Weeknd

The Weeknd

Image for article titled History of the Best Black Performances at the Super Bowl
Photo: Mike Ehrmann (Getty Images)

Not the most memorable halftime performance in recent memory, but still a solid one from the Canadian pop star. His 2020 album, “After Hours,” was incredible and so many were excited to hear him perform some of the songs live.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

28 / 32

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton

Image for article titled History of the Best Black Performances at the Super Bowl
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation (Getty Images)

In the return to full stadiums at the Super Bowl, country singer Mickey Guyton gave a wonderful rendition of the National Anthem.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

29 / 32

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent

Image for article titled History of the Best Black Performances at the Super Bowl
Photo: Gregory Shamus (Getty Images)

Probably the Blackest Super Bowl halftime performance of all time, this show was magical. It was absolute perfection that Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles featured so many West Coast legends led by Dr. Dre. The show was a nonstop Hip-Hop party and Black people across the country loved it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

30 / 32

Rihanna

Rihanna

Image for article titled History of the Best Black Performances at the Super Bowl
Photo: Focus on Sport (Getty Images)

The most impressive and exciting thing about Rihanna’s performance at the Super Bowl in 2023 is that she did it while pregnant with her second child. It was an awesome moment that added to an already fun show.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

31 / 32

Usher

Usher

Image for article titled History of the Best Black Performances at the Super Bowl
Photo: Ezra Shaw (Getty Images)

Usher was the perfect choice for last year’s Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas. His viral residency in Sin City was praised by all who witnessed it, so naturally, performing at Allegient Stadium during football’s biggest night made perfect sense. 

Advertisement








Advertisement

32 / 32