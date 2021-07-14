PageTurners: The Simultaneous Attack and Guidance of Literature

Don’t Let It Get You Down; The Right Side of Reckless; Other People’s Comfort Keeps Me Up At Night Image : Simon and Schuster, HarperCollins, Tin House Books

Do you expect to open up a book, get into it, get really invested and then BOOM! have it tear you to shreds emotionally? I sure do.

Maybe that’s because I am a literary masochist.

Regardless of how you expect to feel when reading a book, it’s both a pleasure and a pain in the ass when it makes you feel things from every direction—love, racial intersectionality, the body...but also the teenage (and comedic) version of Jordan Peele’s Get Out.

Now that I have your attention on the literary rollercoaster that is this week’s new releases, it’s time to—as Auntie Tabitha Brown says—get into it.

I mentioned a teenage version of Get Out, and you will not be disappointed. Sixteen-year-old Jake Livingston grapples with two very real traumas every day in Ryan Douglass’ The Taking of Jake Livingston: racist high school teachers and talking to the dead. Author Douglass looks at race and trauma and death with a comical and horror-esque twist.

Additionally, collections of poetry and essays from Salava Nolan, Jonah Mixon-Webster and the paperback release of Morgan Parker’s debut poetry collection examine the intersectionality and liminal spaces that exist within the Black community and the Black body.

But if you’re looking for really good guidance—and really good trouble—John Lewis’ Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation will guide, protect and make you rethink every decision and choice you’ve made about yourself and others around you.

It all sounds quite fun, right?