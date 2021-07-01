And the Church Said: 'Cuz That's My Business.'

Tabitha Brown at the Mercy For Animals Presents Hidden Heroes Gala 2018on September 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California; Wendy Williams attends the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awardson December 10, 2019 in New York City. Photo : Paul Archuleta /Lars Niki for New York Women in Film & Television ( Getty Images )

Here’s what we’re not gonna do: we are not gonna come for Tabitha Brown. In fact, we’re NEVER gonna come for Tabitha Brown, you got me?

Got it.

Nope, nuh-uh, not gon’ happen.

.........I said I got it.

And you want to know why we’re never coming for Auntie Tab?

Wait—are y’all related?

Stay focused. It’s because she’s a national treasure who must be protected at all costs. She’s been one of the brightest lights to have shone throughout this entire pandemic and I honestly don’t know where I’d be if I never heard her say “hello there” again.

I feel the same. So why are you mad?

I’m mad because Wendy Williams took it upon herself to express her disdain over Tabitha’s decision to retire her husband once she made it to a more successful place in her career during her Hot Topics segment on Thursday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

But doesn’t Wendy always have shit to say about how other people live their lives? Why would Tab be immune?

She’s immune because she’s a sweet, non-problematic woman. She’s an Untouchable.

Like the frozen peanut butter and jelly sandwiches?

No, those are Uncrustables.

Ohhhh, like the lawyer mom off that one old show starring that one old guy who just got out of prison on Wednesday.

......No, that’s Claire Huxtable.

Forget it. So what did Wendy say?

Midway through the Hot Topics segment, Wendy switched gears to Tabitha Brown and prefaced it by saying: “I don’t know who this woman because I don’t pay attention to social media like that regarding influencers and things like that. But there’s this woman, her name is Tabitha Brown.” At which point, the crowd began to clap and cheer because, again, “non-problematic, sweet woman.”

Wendy then proceeds to play a video of Tabitha explaining how she had a conversation with her husband where she told him it was “time for him to dream again, to think like a child” and for him to have the freedom to explore another career path, if he should so choose. For context, Tabitha’s husband Chance has been a Los Angeles police officer for the last 15 years and did what he had to do to support their family while Tab worked on her dreams to become an actress. Now the time has come where Tabitha can retire her husband so he can follow his dreams, too.

Advertisement

Lovely. That all sounds lov—

But then Wendy added her two cents in:

Nope. I was married to one of those. ‘I make the money!’ and so on and so forth. ‘Go live your dreams! Open a business! Go, go, go!’ See how that turned out. I predict that this marriage is going to be on real rocky ground in a moment. ‘Live your dream’… They may invest in stuff and lose the money. They invest in something else then the money gets swindled or stolen. Then they invest again and he comes home and throws his bag down. She’s like ‘What? What?’ And he’s like, ‘I can’t do this and this is your fault. You’re over here making your money and stuff and had me quit my job.’”

Advertisement

Wow. Well that’s not nice. But then again, when has that show ever really been NICE?

Right? But don’t worry. Just “like so, like that,” Tabitha had a classy comeback for Wendy and I’ve gotta say: I just hope I have the celestial creativity to read someone in a prayer that way Tab did.

Advertisement

“First of all Wendy Williams: God bless you. God bless you, okay? People sent me a little clip and I said “oh my God, the pain this woman must be in. Wendy, the pain you must be in to feel this way. And honey, I’m so sorry,” Tabitha began with her signature smile. She continued:

“But let me tell you this. 23 years I’ve been with my husband. Yes, broke for a very long time. Together. Struggled for a very long time, together. Succeeded for the last couple of years, together, right? My husband took a job in agreeance with me, he took a job 15 years ago to help support my dream. And I know you may not know what that looks like in a genuine place, right? But this was an agreement that my husband and I had and I told him 15 years ago: ‘Babe, in five years I’ll be able to take you out of there so that you can pursue one of your dreams that you love. Right now, I was his dog in the fight and he believed in me and we did it. Together, for the last 15 years.

Advertisement

She concluded with a prayer for Wendy and wow, even I felt the spirit of shade move on this.

“I pray that somebody finds you, that love finds you that excites you the way that I am excited about my husband being able to grow his business; being able to pour into children, continue to coach these kids,” she prayed in part. “I pray this type of excitement and love finds you and anybody else who seems to not understand this. I pray that type of love finds you: sacrifice, compassion, I really do. Let us all pray for people like Miss Wendy and others who have been so hurt or never found a genuine love that fills their heart with so much compassion and joy.”

Advertisement

And the church said, “cuz that’s my business.”





