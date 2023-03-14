Our Black Hollywood Faves Took an Iconic Picture Together at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Let me first start by saying I LOVE US FOR REAL. And by “us,” I mean Black people. Now that that’s said, let’s get into this epic, photo of Black joy and excellence that was taken at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party featuring a handful of Black Hollywood royalty.



According to an Instagram post by Miss Tina Lawson (yes, Beyoncé’s mama), the masterminds behind getting everyone together for this picture were Ava DuVernay and Tiffany Haddish. Per the photographer, Mark Selinger, in a separate post, the tradition of wrangling all the Black talent together was started by Tracee Ellis Ross years ago and as proven by this year’s pic, it just gets better and better each time.

I won’t even try to name everyone I see (because the beauty and joy is so overwhelming), but some notable faces include Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina; Queen Latifah and her partner, Eboni Nichols; Tracee Ellis Ross; Ava DuVernay; Tiffany Haddish; Tina Lawson and her husband, Richard; Will Packer; Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko; Wanda Sykes; Chloe and Halle; rapper Saweetie; Quinta Brunson; Russell Westbrook and his wife, Nina Earl; rapper DDG; Dominique Fishback; Donald Glover; Thuso Mbedu; Kerry Washington and her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha; Gina Prince-Bythewood (not that “lady director) and her son, Cassius; Michael B. Jordan; Jonathan Majors; Lucien Leon Laviscount; Sanaa Lathan; Giveon; Laverne Cox; Gabrielle Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade; Sheryl Lee Ralph; Megan Thee Stallion; Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara; Jeremy Pope; Janelle Monae; Phoebe Robinson; Melina Matsoukas; and more.

As if the photo couldn’t get any better, a behind-the-scenes look at the beauty and chaos of trying to capture the moment is equally as epic and fun.

I don’t know who I relate to more: Jonathan Majors yelling to try to corral the crowd, Chloe Bailey trying to cool off with her portable fan, Wanda Sykes and Kevin Hart standing and staring in slight confusion, Michael B. Jordan and Megan Thee Stallion running their mouths (probably about anime) amidst the madness, or the person recording it all because I know magic like this doesn’t happen all the time.

The excellence this has, the power this has, the various shades of beautiful melanin this has! I know they weren’t in Harlem but this looks like a great day, indeed. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m gonna go to Walgreens so I can print this out and hang it on my wall. I’m gonna tell my future children that this is their extended family.