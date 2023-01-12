‘I’m Making Music Right Now’: Donald Glover Denies Childish Gambino Retirement Rumors

Just because Donald Glover wrapped up his award-winning series Atlanta in 2022, that doesn’t mean he’s done with all his artistic endeavors. On Tuesday, while on the red carpet of the 2023 Golden Globes, he told E!’s Laverne Cox that rumors of his music alter ego Childish Gambino’s retirement were not true.



“I’m making music right now, I love it,” he told Cox “I’m actually working, I’m in the studio. I’ve been bringing people in, like secret people, working on little things. But I just been, you know, making it for fun right now. But soon something will happen, I promise. Something will happen.”

Donald Glover Confirms Childish Gambino Is NOT Retired | E! News

Childish Gambino’s last album, 3.15.20, was released in March 2020. Since then, we’ve been stuck in a pandemic and he’s produced the final two seasons of Atlanta. He’s also working on the upcoming Amazon series Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Plus, there’s always a chance he could appear in the recently announced Community movie, and he’s reportedly about to star as a Spider-Man villain in a new Marvel movie. There’s only so many hours in the day, so maybe he hasn’t had as much time as he’d like to work on music. However, it sounds like that might be changing.

Advertisement

When Cox remarked about where the rumors of his music retirement came from, Glover responded “That’s been out in the ethos. You don’t have to worry about that … He'll be back.”

Whether it’s TV, movies or music, what’s great about Glover is that everything he does is interesting and unique. When you hear that there’s a new Donald Glover project coming, you never know what to expect, but you know it’s going to be something completely different. He also doesn’t give us the same art twice, so when we do get new Childish Gambino, we know it won’t sound like previous albums. Donald Glover is the kind of artist who’s constantly evolving, which keeps his fans endlessly entertained. We don’t need any part of him to be thinking about retirement.