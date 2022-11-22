And just like that, awards season is upon us.

The 2023 Independent Spirit Awards film nominations were announced on Tuesday and there are several stand-out Black projects being recognized. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Film Independent has changed the Best Actor/Actress and Best Supporting Actor/Actress categories to the gender-neutral Best Lead Performance and Best Supporting Performance, which each have 10 nominees.

Two of our favorites are up for Best Lead Performance, with Regina Hall receiving well-deserved recognition for her sublime work in Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul, and Jeremy Pope getting a nod for his heart-wrenching performance in The Inspection. Taylor Russell is also up for the same award for the critically-acclaimed Bones and All. Elegance Bratton’s beautiful film, The Inspection, is also nominated for Best First Feature and national treasure Gabrielle Union received a nod for Best Supporting Performance. I truly hope this is the first step in a long awards season run for the actress/producer. Among the star-studded crowd, Union is up against for Best Supporting Performance is Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway, Theo Rossi in Emily the Criminal and Trevante Rhodes in Bruiser.

While I’m thrilled to see these awesome performers get their due, as usual, there really should be more. Both Aftershock and Descendant are missing from the Best Documentary category and it would have been great to see Regina’s partner-in-crime, Sterling K. Brown, get a nod for his work as a desperate, over-the-top pastor in Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul.

Advertisement

And I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the spectacular Everything Everywhere All at Once, which leads all nominees with eight. Michelle Yeoh is just amazing and I can’t recommend this film enough. It definitely belongs on your 2022 end-of-the-year binge list.

The 2023 Independent Spirit Awards take place on March 4 at the beach near the Santa Monica Pier.

G/O Media may get a commission 50% off Balmonds - 50% Off Sitewide - November 25 - November 28 Super-soothing skincare.

Balmonds’ Skin Salvation is a cult favorite among makeup artists, and dermatologist-approved too. It soothes and reduces risk of irritation by protecting your skin barrier. Buy at Balmonds Use the promo code PRESALE30 Advertisement

Notable Independent Spirit Awards nominees:

Best Feature

Bones and All

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Our Father, the Devil

Tar

Women Talking

Best Director

Todd Field – Tar

Kogonada – After Yang

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Halina Reijn – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett – Tar

Dale Dickey – A Love Song

Mia Goth – Pearl

Regina Hall – Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Aubrey Plaza – Emily the Criminal

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

Taylor Russell – Bones and All

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Performance

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Nina Hoss – Tar

Brian D’Arcy James – The Cathedral

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Trevante Rhodes – Bruiser

Theo Rossi – Emily the Criminal

Mark Rylance – Bones and All

Jonathan Tucker – Palm Trees and Power Lines

Gabrielle Union – The Inspection

Best Screenplay

After Yang

Catherine Called Birdy

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tar

Women Talking

Best First Screenplay

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Emergency

Emily the Criminal

Fire Island

Palm Trees and Power Lines

Best First Feature

Aftersun

Emily the Criminal

The Inspection

Murina

Palm Trees and Power Lines

Documentary

House Made of Splinters

All that Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Midwives

Riotsville, U.S.A.

Best Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Garcija Filipovic – Murina

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Lilly McInerny – Palm Trees and Power Lines

Daniel Zolghardi – Funny Pages

Someone to Watch Award