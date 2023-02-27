Megan Thee Stallion Finally Receives Apology From 1501 CEO Carl Crawford Amid Legal Battle

Though things have been less than stellar between rapper Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Entertainment—the label she originally signed to and has been legally fighting against for the last few years—it appears things might finally be headed toward a peaceful resolution .

In a recent interview with TMZ, Carl Crawford, the former MLB star who now serves as 1501 Entertainment’s CEO, apologized to the “Anxiety” rapper for all the foolery they’ve been embroiled in, citing the fact that their issues were exacerbated by social media but would now cease moving forward.

“Me and Megan, we haven’t talked since 2019,” he explained to TMZ. “We’ve been going through, I guess, what you guys see online and it’s unfortunate because I never wanted to have a situation where I was, you know, going back and forth with her on the internet.”

He later continued: “I never had any problems with Megan Thee Stallion. It’s just the social media stuff, it turned really, really sour. You take this social media part out of it, we don’t have a problem. I’m done with that. You won’t hear me mention Megan Thee Stallion name in the media unless I’m doing something like this. Or it’s a big time interview where I have to say it. You not gon’ see me texting or making a post or doing any of that stuff that would cause social media to go crazy.”

As previously reported by The Root, in December 2022, a judge ruled that the label’s request that Megan’s hit album Something for Thee Hotties and Traumazine be contractually considered as full-length albums, thus completing her obligations. That ruling then cleared the way for Megan’s million-dollar lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment to move forward without issue.