Russell Westbrook Gives Hilarious Response to Reporter During Post-Game Press Conference

Russell Westbrook’s time with the Los Angeles Lakers has been anything but smooth. A trade that was made with championship expectations has not even been close to living up to the “hype.” He has been criticized for his play on the court and his behavior in post-game press conferences, which are often filled with confrontations with the unfazed and curious Los Angeles media.

But, on Sunday, after a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, a local reporter took a different route and went out of her way to compliment Russ for passing 24,000 career points as well as an impressive play he made during Tuesday’s game.

Watch the funny interaction below:

When asked by the reporter, Julia McIntyre, if these incredible displays of skill are improvised or predetermined he said, “The way you explain it, you need to be around more often. I just go out and try to do the best way I can. Try to find ways to make some shots and make the right play.”

These positive interactions with the media have been something of a rarity for Westbrook during his time in Los Angeles and throughout his 15-year NBA career. He’s refused to answer questions, he’s walked away from interviews, admitted that he didn’t like certain journalists and even straight up told reporters that they’re “trippin’.”

During the same press conference where he had a positive interaction with a local reporter, he also had a tense one with a journalist who asked about the heated exchange between Russ and Dennis Schroder over a bad pass from Westbrook that led to a turnover.

Opinions about Russell Westbrook in the basketball community are split. Some think he’s an outstanding athlete and competitor who gives you his all every game. Others think he’s not a team-friendly player and any squad that signs him is lowering its chances of winning in any real kind of way. More often than not, the hate is louder than the praise.



I’m sure Russ hears that noise. But, for once, it’s good to see that he also hears some of the positive noise that comes from NBA fandom. Not every reporter is an insider looking for drama or tension in the locker room; some just want to know, “How the hell did you make that incredible play on the court?”