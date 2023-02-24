Chlöe Bailey Teases Possible Collaboration With Sheila E. In New Interview

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

In a new interview with ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis, Chlöe Bailey and Sheila E. discuss what it means to be Black women navigating the music industry on their own terms. The special premieres tonight (February 24) on ABC News Live and streams tomorrow on Hulu.



Bailey, who was celebrated last year as a Root 100 honoree, also opened up about what inspired her to make her highly anticipated debut solo album, In Pieces, as well as what motivates her to branch out on her own. The project is due out some time next month.

She famously rose to prominence as a young YouTube star along with sister, Halle. The interview is a part of ABC News Live’s “Culture Conversations: Black History Month” brings audiences front row to intimate talks between prominent personalities.

ABC News Live Special “Culture Conversations: Black History Month”.

In the special, the two women have an in-depth conversation about carving out their own paths independent of their famous mentors—Prince and Beyonce—along with what it is like to handle the growing pressures of the spotlight.

Advertisement

The sweetest moment of their exchange, which is featured in the exclusive clip above, was when Sheila E. asked Chlöe: “Can we write a song together?” The stunned star responded: “I would be honored and I would love that! Any time of any day—you don’t have to tell me twice!”

Bailey has been under the public’s watchful eye for years, but has handled the scrutiny with grace. Most recently, she made headlines for featuring the controversial Chris Brown on her new single “How Does It Feel.”

Other interviews in the special included Dieunerst Collin of viral Popeyes fame talking with NFL Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis about NIL deals as well as Chef Marcus Samuelsson sitting down with Angie Kingston to discuss generational differences in food.