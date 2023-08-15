One in a Million: Here Are Our Favorite Aaliyah Jams

Music

One in a Million: Here Are Our Favorite Aaliyah Jams

As the singer/actress receives two new gold records, we’re celebrating her legacy of unforgettable music.

By
Stephanie Holland
Image for article titled One in a Million: Here Are Our Favorite Aaliyah Jams
Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage (Getty Images)

R&B star Aaliyah has a long list of unforgettable tracks. Before her tragic death in August 2001, she was headed for superstardom, so it’s not surprising that she remains extremely popular. According to Rated R&B, two of her biggest hits—“One in a Million” and “Are You That Somebody?”—have recently received new gold record certifications, noting that they’ve sold over 500,000 copies. As we celebrate these new accomplishments, we thought it was time to take a look at some of our favorite Aaliyah songs.

Are You That Somebody?

Are You That Somebody?

Aaliyah - Are You That Somebody (Original Video)

When this song off the Dr. Doolittle soundtrack came out, it was impossible to ignore. Timbaland’s earworm production will have this one stuck in your head for days on end. If you watched MTV at the time, they had the video in a every five-minute rotation.

Try Again

Try Again

Aaliyah -Try Again (Original Video)

“Try Again” is the kind of song that demands you to get up and dance. There’s something about this track that makes it feel like an instant classic that would’ve become a signature song for the star.

Rock the Boat

Rock the Boat

Aaliyah - Rock The Boat (Original Video)

The video is bittersweet, as it’s the last one she filmed before her death. But the song is a lasting reminder that Aaliyah was set to hit the next level of stardom with music that saw her tap into a more mainstream sound.

I Care 4 U

I Care 4 U

Aaliyah - I Care 4 U (Visualizer)

“I Care 4 U” is so interesting because it showcases how working with Missy Elliott and Timbaland was helping the Queen of the Damned star find herself as an artist.

If Your Girl Only Knew

If Your Girl Only Knew

Aaliyah - If Your Girl Only Knew (Original Video)

Every once in a while you’ll hear an artist and producer pairing that fits perfectly. The partnership just delivers magic. That’s what happened when Aaliyah started working with Missy Elliott and Timbaland.

One in a Million

One in a Million

Aaliyah - One In A Million (Original Video)

What makes all these songs so special is that they effortlessly blend dramatic emotions with unique and fresh beats, creating a new kind of love song. Also, every high school dance team in America had a “One in a Million” routine.

Don't Know What to Tell Ya

Don’t Know What to Tell Ya

Aaliyah - Don't Know What to Tell Ya (Audio)

Look no further than “Don’t Know What to Tell Ya” for a glimpse at how ahead of her time the songstress was. Though it was recorded in 2001, this sounds like something you’d hear on a 2023 playlist.

We Need a Resolution

We Need a Resolution

Aaliyah - We Need A Resolution feat. Timbaland (Original Video)

If you’re fan of singers like Beyonce, Victoria Monet, Coco Jones and Latto, you can see and hear Aaliyah’s influence on them in “We Need a Resolution.” It features those magical vocals of hers blending perfectly with Timbaland’s production.

4 Page Letter

4 Page Letter

Aaliyah - 4 Page Letter (Original Video)

When you’re introduced to the audience as a young act, it’s hard for them to see you as an adult once you grow up. “4 Page Letter” was part of Aaliyah’s transition to adulthood. She was no longer the precocious teenager we first met and it was clear she was headed for big things.

Come Over

Come Over

Aaliyah - Come Over feat. Tank (Audio)

We didn’t get a lot of ballads from Aaliyah, but when we did they were a beautiful reminder of what a spectacular storyteller she was.

Come Back in One Piece

Come Back in One Piece

Aaliyah feat. DMX - Come Back in One Piece (Original Video)

There’s something undeniably fun about the way Aaliyah and DMX’s voices combine on this track.

Journey to the Past

Journey to the Past

Aaliyah - journey to the past [Live at The Oscar's 1998]

I know Anastasia wasn’t a Disney movie, but it feels like the singer/actress is in full Disney Princess mode on this adorable song.

Miss You

Miss You

Aaliyah - Miss You (Original Video)

“It’s been too long and I’m lost without you.” What was probably meant as an emotional breakup song, became a heartbreaking tribute to a talent that we lost much too soon.

