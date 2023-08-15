One in a Million: Here Are Our Favorite Aaliyah Jams

R&B star Aaliyah has a long list of unforgettable tracks. Before her tragic death in August 2001, she was headed for superstardom, so it’s not surprising that she remains extremely popular. According to Rated R&B, two of her biggest hits—“One in a Million” and “Are You That Somebody?”—have recently received new gold record certifications, noting that they’ve sold over 500,000 copies. As we celebrate these new accomplishments, we thought it was time to take a look at some of our favorite Aaliyah songs.

