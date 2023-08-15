One in a Million: Here Are Our Favorite Aaliyah Jams

R&B star Aaliyah has a long list of unforgettable tracks. Before her tragic death in August 2001, she was headed for superstardom, so it’s not surprising that she remains extremely popular. According to Rated R&B, two of her biggest hits—“One in a Million” and “Are You That Somebody?”—have recently received new gold record certifications, noting that they’ve sold over 500,000 copies. As we celebrate these new accomplishments, we thought it was time to take a look at some of our favorite Aaliyah songs.
Are You That Somebody?
When this song off the Dr. Doolittle soundtrack came out, it was impossible to ignore. Timbaland’s earworm production will have this one stuck in your head for days on end. If you watched MTV at the time, they had the video in a every five-minute rotation.
Try Again
“Try Again” is the kind of song that demands you to get up and dance. There’s something about this track that makes it feel like an instant classic that would’ve become a signature song for the star.
Rock the Boat
The video is bittersweet, as it’s the last one she filmed before her death. But the song is a lasting reminder that Aaliyah was set to hit the next level of stardom with music that saw her tap into a more mainstream sound.
I Care 4 U
“I Care 4 U” is so interesting because it showcases how working with Missy Elliott and Timbaland was helping the Queen of the Damned star find herself as an artist.
If Your Girl Only Knew
Every once in a while you’ll hear an artist and producer pairing that fits perfectly. The partnership just delivers magic. That’s what happened when Aaliyah started working with Missy Elliott and Timbaland.
One in a Million
What makes all these songs so special is that they effortlessly blend dramatic emotions with unique and fresh beats, creating a new kind of love song. Also, every high school dance team in America had a “One in a Million” routine.
Don’t Know What to Tell Ya
Look no further than “Don’t Know What to Tell Ya” for a glimpse at how ahead of her time the songstress was. Though it was recorded in 2001, this sounds like something you’d hear on a 2023 playlist.
We Need a Resolution
If you’re fan of singers like Beyonce, Victoria Monet, Coco Jones and Latto, you can see and hear Aaliyah’s influence on them in “We Need a Resolution.” It features those magical vocals of hers blending perfectly with Timbaland’s production.
4 Page Letter
When you’re introduced to the audience as a young act, it’s hard for them to see you as an adult once you grow up. “4 Page Letter” was part of Aaliyah’s transition to adulthood. She was no longer the precocious teenager we first met and it was clear she was headed for big things.
Come Over
We didn’t get a lot of ballads from Aaliyah, but when we did they were a beautiful reminder of what a spectacular storyteller she was.
Come Back in One Piece
There’s something undeniably fun about the way Aaliyah and DMX’s voices combine on this track.
Journey to the Past
I know Anastasia wasn’t a Disney movie, but it feels like the singer/actress is in full Disney Princess mode on this adorable song.
Miss You
“It’s been too long and I’m lost without you.” What was probably meant as an emotional breakup song, became a heartbreaking tribute to a talent that we lost much too soon.