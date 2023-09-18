October 2023 Books By Black Authors I Can't Wait to Read

I know I say this almost every month, but when it comes to great Black books, October is coming in hot. Whether you want to escape from it all with a dystopian fantasy or keep it real with timely cultural essays, this month literally has something for every kind of reader. A new middle grade novel from Jaqueline Woodson, a powerful work of graphic nonfiction from Chuck D and Sly Stone’s memoir are just a few of the books I can’t wait to read this month.
“The New Brownies Book: A Love Letter to Black Families” by Karida L. Brown & Charly Palmer (October 10)
One hundred years after W.E.B DuBois’ started “The Brownies Book: A Monthly Magazine for Children of the Sun,” the first magazine specifically for Black children, Dr. Karida Brown and her her husband Charly Palmer called on some of their favorite artists and writers to contribute to “The New Brownies Book.” This beautiful hardcover love letter to Black families includes poems, comics, and illustrations to inspire a new generation of Black children.
“Iced: A Novel” by Ray Shell - 30th Anniversary Paperback Edition (October 10)
When it was first released in 1994, “Iced” was a powerful warning about the dangers of drug addiction that Maya Angelou called a “powerhouse.” Now, 30 years later, a special anniversary paperback edition is still as powerful and relevant as ever. The book tells the story of Cornelius Washington, a young, ambitious upper-middle-class Black man, who journals about how his experimentation with drugs becomes a dangerous addiction.
“And Don’t Look Back” by Rebecca Barrow (October 3)
After her mother’s tragic death, a teenage girl finds clues to a mysterious past she never knew existed in Rebecca Barrow’s YA thriller, “And Don’t Look Back.”
“Black Love Letters” edited by Cole Brown & Natalie Johnson (October 24)
Rev. Al Sharpton and Dr. Imani Perry are just a few of the amazing contributors featured in “Black Love Letters,” the latest title from John Legend’s Get Lifted Books. This powerful collection of letters and original illustrations celebrates Black love that exists in spite of the pain and injustice our community has faced.
“Worthy” by Jada Pinkett Smith (October 17)
From growing up in Baltimore to establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood and half of one of the most talked about power couples in the industry, Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about the highs and lows of her journey in her new memoir, “Worthy.” In addition to sharing her personal story, Smith includes writing prompts and meditations to help readers cultivate their own self-worth.
“Let Us Descend” by Jesmyn Ward (October 24)
“Let Us Descend” is the latest from two-time National Book Award winner Jesmyn Ward. This powerful historical novel is told from the perspective of a young slave girl who is sold away from her mother by her white father. As she makes her way south, the girl relies on memories of her mother and grandmother to carry her through.
“Summer of Hamn: Hollowpointlessness Aiding Mass Nihilism” by Chuck D (October 3)
In “Summer of Hamn,” hip-hop icon Chuck D describes the tragedy of gun violence through a compilation of original illustrations and verse. The raw emotion comes through in every page, as the legendary storyteller describes the devastating impact gun violence has had on our community.
“Remember Us” by Jaqueline Woodson (October 10)
National Book Award winner Jaqueline Woodson is back with “Remember Us, ” a beautiful coming of age novel for middle grade readers. The story draws on Woodson’s own experience growing up in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn in the 1970s and ’80s.
“Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Again): A Memoir” by Sly Stone with Ben Greenman (October 17)
From AUWA, Questlove’s publishing company, comes “Thank You,” the highly-anticipated memoir from rock and soul legend Sly Stone. This brutally honest memoir captures the highs and lows of Stone’s career, from his fast rise to fame to his painful struggles with addiction.
“Touched” by Walter Mosley (October 10)
“Touched” is a dystopian fantasy novel from acclaimed writer Walter Mosley. The story follows Martin, a man determined to save his family – which happens to be the only Black family in their Los Angeles neighborhood – from the evils of humanity. Described as Octavia Butler meets Jeff VanderMeer meets Jordan Peele, this is one you won’t want to put down.
“Opinions: A Decade of Arguments, Criticism, and Minding Other People’s Business” by Roxane Gay (October 10)
From the bestselling author of “Bad Feminist” comes “Opinions,” a collection of some of Roxane Gay’s best essays and op-eds over the past decade. If you’re looking for someone who covers politics and culture with quick wit and insight, this book is for you.
“What Every Black Parent Needs to Know About Saving Our Sons” by Marita Golden (October 10)
Marita Golden uses a combination of research and personal experience to provide a resource on parenting Black teen boys in “What Every Black Parent Needs to Know About Saving Our Sons.” From dealing with generational trauma to navigating being Black in white spaces, Golden shares strategies on the best ways to protect and nurture young Black men.
“Homeward: A Novel” by Angela Jackson-Brown (October 10)
If you like historical fiction, you’ll love Angela Jackson-Brown’s “Homeward.” The story, set in Georgia in the 1960s, follows young single mother Rose Perkins Bourdon and the trauma, grief and revitalization she experiences as she becomes involved with the Civil Rights Movement.
“Curlfriends: New in Town” by Sharee Miller (October 10)
Fans of the Babysitters Club series will love “Curlfriends,” a graphic novel for young readers that follows four Black friends who celebrate the meaning of friendship.