October 2023 Books By Black Authors I Can't Wait to Read

I know I say this almost every month, but when it comes to great Black books, October is coming in hot. Whether you want to escape from it all with a dystopian fantasy or keep it real with timely cultural essays, this month literally has something for every kind of reader. A new middle grade novel from Jaqueline Woodson, a powerful work of graphic nonfiction from Chuck D and Sly Stone’s memoir are just a few of the books I can’t wait to read this month.