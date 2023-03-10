Greatest Black Gangsters in Movie and TV History

For some reason, gangsters in movies and television shows are always popular. People are just infatuated with someone who doesn’t take orders from anyone and does what they want, even if it hurts others around them.



Some of the popular characters in fictional entertainment have gangsta personas.

With the 95th Academy Awards almost here, we take a look at some of the most iconic Black gangsters in movie and TV history. Some of the actors have even taken home Oscars for their incredible roles in the film.