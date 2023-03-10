Greatest Black Gangsters in Movie and TV History

Greatest Black Gangsters in Movie and TV History

The Godfather earned its Oscar, but Black gangsters such as Frank Lucas, Doughboy and Marlo are some of the most iconic characters on TV and the big screen.

By
Noah A. McGee
Image for article titled Greatest Black Gangsters in Movie and TV History
Photo: HBO

For some reason, gangsters in movies and television shows are always popular. People are just infatuated with someone who doesn’t take orders from anyone and does what they want, even if it hurts others around them.

Some of the popular characters in fictional entertainment have gangsta personas.

With the 95th Academy Awards almost here, we take a look at some of the most iconic Black gangsters in movie and TV history. Some of the actors have even taken home Oscars for their incredible roles in the film.

Frank Lucas (American Gangster)

Image for article titled Greatest Black Gangsters in Movie and TV History
Photo: AFP/AFP (Getty Images)

Was anyone cooler than Denzel Washington in American Gangster? Just like he does in all of his roles, Denzel immediately became the coolest gangster ever when he portrayed the 1970s crime boss.

Jules Winfield (Pulp Fiction)

Pulp Fiction | ‘Big Kahuna Burger’ (HD) - Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta | MIRAMAX

Surprisingly, Samuel L Jackson’s performance as Jules Winfield in Pulp Fiction garnered him his only Oscar nomination in 1995. But, if he was going to only be remembered for one role, it was this one. He was easily the most terrifying and entertaining aspect of this movie. His “Big Kahuna Burger” monologue is still one of the most amazing scenes in cinema history.

Tommy “Buns” Bundy (Belly)

Image for article titled Greatest Black Gangsters in Movie and TV History
Screenshot: IMDB

Nas as Sincere in Belly was great. But DMX was the one who truly was the star of this movie. While watching the movie, it really doesn’t feel like he’s acting, it just looks like he’s being himself.

Doughboy (Boyz n the Hood)

Image for article titled Greatest Black Gangsters in Movie and TV History
Screenshot: YouTube

“They either don’t know... don’t show... or don’t care about what’s going on in the hood.” That iconic line came from the 1991 film’s most iconic character, Doughboy, who just happened to be played by one of the hottest rappers of the time, Ice Cube. Despite, that introspective quote, he was the most ruthless character in the movie.

O-Dog (Menace II Society)

Image for article titled Greatest Black Gangsters in Movie and TV History
Photo: New Line Cinema

Despite all of the acting Lorenz Tate has done, this is still his most iconic role. I love the relationship between O-Dog and Caine in this film, even if it didn’t end well for both of them by the end of the movie.

Nino Brown (New Jack City)

Image for article titled Greatest Black Gangsters in Movie and TV History
Photo: Warner Bros.

Wesley Snipes was the man in the 1990s. Jungle Fever, White Men Can’t Jump, Passenger 58, Blade. These were all legendary movies for snipes, but possibly his most legendary was his role as Nino Brown in New Jack City.

Birdie (Above the Rim)

Image for article titled Greatest Black Gangsters in Movie and TV History
Photo: mark peterson/Corbis (Getty Images)

All of 2pac’s movie roles are iconic. Juice, Poetic Justice, Gridlock’d. But, as a big sports fan, I always love his performance as Birdie in Above the Rim.

Alonzo (Training Day)

King Kong - Training Day (5/5) Movie CLIP (2001) HD

“King Kong ain’t got shit on me!” I mean what else is there to say? Yes, I know he’s a cop in this film, but his actions would say otherwise. This film gave Denzel Washington is second oscar overall and is only one in the Best Actor category.

Mitch (Paid in Full)

Image for article titled Greatest Black Gangsters in Movie and TV History
Photo: Miramax Films

The early 2000s were good for Mekhi Phifer. O, Paid in Full, 8 Mile, Honey. He was great in all of them, but he was the best in Paid in Full. Don’t let the tears in the above pic fool you. He was as ruthless as any other character in the movie and the way he went out in this movie still pisses me off to this. day.

Rico (Paid in Full)

Image for article titled Greatest Black Gangsters in Movie and TV History
Photo: Miramax Films

I wonder why Com’ron never did any more movies after his role as Rico in Paid in Full? Yeah I know he was the antagonist of the movie, which viewers didn’t discover until the end, but he still did a great job at being arrogant and unlikeable.

Li’l Dice (City of God)

Image for article titled Greatest Black Gangsters in Movie and TV History
Photo: Sportsphoto Ltd./Allstar (Getty Images)

If you haven’t seen City of God, I highly recommend that you do. This Brazilian gangster was ruthless as a damn child and straight terrifying as an adult.

Avon Barksdale (The Wire)

Image for article titled Greatest Black Gangsters in Movie and TV History
Photo: HBO

The Wire is the greatest TV show of all time and has a couple of iconic gangsters in it. One of my favorites was Avon Barksdale, who was portrayed by Wood Harris. He had his morals and always believed in following the “rules,” but would take anyone out that got in his way, even if it was a close friend.

Stringer Bell (The Wire)

Image for article titled Greatest Black Gangsters in Movie and TV History
Photo: HBO

For many fans of The Wire, after they watch the show for the fist time, Stringer Bell is one of their favorite characters. He’s smart and good-looking so I get it. But after a second watch, fans realize how ruthless and in some cases naive. To this day, the rooftop scene between Stringer and Avon is still the best television scene ever.

Marlo (The Wire)

Image for article titled Greatest Black Gangsters in Movie and TV History
Photo: HBO

In a show filled with brutal and col-blooded characters, Marlo was the most callous. He just didn’t care. If they were seen as just a tiny threat, he would take them out. It didn’t matter if it was a security guard at a liquor store or the head of another drug operation.

Omar (The Wire)

The Wire - Omar’s Coming Yo!

Omar is the best character on the greatest TV show of all time. Portrayed by Michael K. Williams, Omar was the most quotable character on the show, “Come at the king, you best not miss, “It’s all in the game though, right?” the quotes just never end. Just watch the above clip that should tell you everything you need to know about how Omar was perceived in Baltimore.

Franklin Saint (Snowfall)

Image for article titled Greatest Black Gangsters in Movie and TV History
Photo: Ray Mickshaw/FX

No, I will not be arguing about Snowfall vs. The Wire. But, I will acknowledge that Damson Idris is excellent as Franklin Saint. the fact that this British actor has perfectly gotten down as a west-coact accent is still insane to me.

Bumpy Johnson (Godfather of Harlem)

Image for article titled Greatest Black Gangsters in Movie and TV History
Photo: Courtesy of Epix (Getty Images)

Forest Whitaker’s portrayal of real-life gangster Bumpy Johnson in the Godfather of Harlem is something to behold. But, it shouldn’t be a surprise, after all, Whitaker has an Oscar of his own.

Marilyn “Madam” DeVille (All the Queen’s Men)

Image for article titled Greatest Black Gangsters in Movie and TV History
Photo: BET+

We didn’t forget about the ladies. Eva Marcille portrays a strong businesswoman who uses all of her power to stay at the top of the nightclub world. She will do whatever it takes, even if it will cost her her life.

