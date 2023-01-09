Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Television

50 Cent Reveals Plans for Multiple BMF Spinoffs, 8 Mile Series

'We’re in motion. It’s gonna be big. I ain’t got no duds,' 50 said.

By
Shanelle Genai
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends WE TV’s “Hip Hop Homicides” New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City.
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends WE TV’s “Hip Hop Homicides” New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Though the highly-anticipated second season for the 50 Cent-produced, popular STARZ series BMF (which stands for Black Mafia Family) has only been back on our small screens for three days, rapper and series executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson already has plans for its future.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
01:41
Now playing
Why the Creators of HBO Max's South Side Chose To Focus On This Section of Chicago
December 14, 2022
04:01
Now playing
How to Get Away With Murder: Five Questions for a Fine Man Named Rome Flynn
May 14, 2020

During an interview with Variety at the premiere last Thursday, Fif let on that there are at least three BMF spinoffs in the works and that it’s “exciting” for him to flesh out those ideas with the new power (ha!) regime at STARZ.

“They got some really, really smart executives coming in to help rebuild Starz in the right way. And it’s exciting for me,” 50 explained. “You’ll get a chance to see three spinoff shows from BMF. It’s BMF immortal.”

Advertisement

Speaking of not letting things die, 50 also shared plans for an 8 Mile series adaptation during an interview on Big Boy TV on YouTube. During the over 40-minute-long interview, the Power producer revealed his plans for the Academy Award-winning film:

“I’m gonna bring his 8 Mile to television. We’re in motion. It’s gonna be big. I ain’t got no duds. I’m battin’ a hundred, I’m battin’ a hundred.”

G/O Media may get a commission
Ring Car Cam
$50 off preorder
Ring Car Cam

It's a camera. For your car.
The Ring Car Cam's dual-facing HD cameras capture activity in and around your car in HD detail.

Advertisement

While he noted that rapper Eminem, who starred in the 2002 film is aware of his plans, one person who may not be in fellow costar Mekhi Phifer.

“Sometimes it’s best to just leave it at one,” Mekhi Phifer recently said in an interview with TMZ. “Sometimes it’s just best to leave it alone. Once you make a classic, no reason to fool around with it.”

EntertainmentTelevision