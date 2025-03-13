Moms of Your Favorite Rappers, Including Biggie, Kendrick Lamar, Doechii And More

The recent passing of Voletta Wallace, mother of The Notorious B.I.G., is a tragic one to hip hop culture. Wallace played a big part in keeping her late son’s legacy alive., which brings us a group of women who definitely deserve their moment of recognition is the women that gave us some of our favorite rappers. Without these badass moms who raised and supported their sons and daughters, we would not be able to celebrate and enjoy the music of legendary Black rappers such as Biggie, Tupac and Kendrick Lamar, so let’s take the time to get to know them too.
Voletta Wallace
Wallace’s first major public appearance after her son’s passing was to accept the MTV Music Video Awards for best rap video on his behalf, according to Variety. In 2021, Wallace also worked as an executive producer on the Netflix Documentary, “Biggie: I Got a Story To Tell,” about her son’s life, according to AP News.
Afeni Shakur
Tupac’s mother, Afeni Shakur, was born as Alice Faye Williams but changed her name when she joined the Black Panthers, according to The Guardian. Shakur was responsible for setting up the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation and the Tupac Amaru Shakur Center, providing art programs for the young. Coming together with Biggie’s mom, Voletta Wallace, Afeni Shakur made a stand to create peace between the East and West Coast rap scene in order to honor the legacies of both rappers, according to Dazed.
Rita Owens
In a statement to TODAY, Queen Latifah called her mother, Rita Owens, the “love of her life.” Her mother struggled from interstitial lung disease, according to NBC News. Her mother’s passing in 2018inspired Queen Latifah to create the documentary, “Beyond Breathless,” which features her mother’s story and she hopes will bring awareness to the disease.
Stephanie Jester
Future’s mom, Stephanie Jester (R), is a businesswoman and entrepreneur. She is also a licensed real estate broker and owns Ntouch Reality, a full-service real estate firm, as stated on their website. Her Non-Profit organization, EmpowHER, is a platform she built to uplift women. The philosophy of the organization is that “...the more you give, the more you receive,” as stated on the site.
Paula Oliver
Kendrick Lamar’s Mom, Paula Oliver, moved from Chicago to Compton, California in 1984, three years before Kendrick Lamar was born and after convincing Kendrick’s father to escape a cycle of gang violence, according to People Magazine. In a 2022 interview with Big Boy TV, Kendrick Lamar said his mother told him that the only thing he has to do for her is to “continue to love her.” This piece of wisdom has inspired him to do more for her, such as moving his mom out of Section 8 housing.
Sandi Graham
Drake’s mom, Sandi Graham, worked as a school teacher and was the primary caretaker in Drake’s life, according to People Magazine. Originally, Graham wanted to give Drake the name Abraham, to honor her Jewish faith but ended up compromising with Drake’s father, on the name Aubrey ...hence the Aubrey Drake Graham we know today.
Kay Cole
In an interview with The Fayetteville Observer, Army Veteran and J Cole’s mother, Kay Cole said that “she always knew her child was special.” She said that a practical benefit from her son’s success is that her feet don’t hurt anymore because she doesn’t have to work and “that’s a blessing.” She now spends her time doing volunteer work such as her work with the Shalom House in South Carolina, a drug and alcohol addiction treatment center, according to The Fayetteville Observer.
Clara Almánzar
Mother of Cardi B, Clara Almánzar (Middle) is of Trinidadian descent. She is a retired cashier and raised the rapper in her home in the South Bronx. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Cardi B said her mother was strict. She also stated that after the birth of her child Kulture, her mom helped out a lot because Cardi B didn’t feel she could trust anyone outside of her family. In a Cosmopolitan interview with Naomi Smalls, Cardi B credits her mom as the reason why she quit dancing as a career. “Knowing she hated it, it didn’t allow me to get comfortable with what I was doing,” states the rapper.
Heather Carmillia Joseph
21 Savage’s mom, Heather Carmillia Joseph, moved her son to the U.S. when he was seven years old. Coming from London, they settled in Atlanta, according to Entertainment Now.
Shelia Kitchens
Gunna’s mom, Sheila Kitchens, is very close with her son. While Gunna was incarcerated in 2022, his parents accepted his BMI (Broadcast Music Inc.) award on his behalf.
Celesia Moore
Take one look at Doechii and her mother and immediately you’ll see where Doechii gets her striking good looks from. Celesia Moore, Doechii’s mother, raised the star in Tampa, Florida, and raised her in church where Doechii first began singing and performing, according to People. Moore is extremely supportive of her daughter’s career, so much so that she presented her daughter with the 2023 Billboard Women in Music rising star award.
Carol Maraj
We wouldn’t have the self-titled Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj, if it weren’t for Carol Maraj. Carol Maraj is a Gospel singer, and has said that she would love to collaborate on a Gospel song with her daughter, according to People Magazine. Maraj also launched a lingerie line for mature women called Carol Maraj Collections, her pieces reflect her passion for “empowering women to feel confident and beautiful in their skin,” according to the site.
Venita McCollum
If you have ever wondered how to raise a potential rapper, Lil Yachty’s mom, Venita McCollum has the answers for you. She wrote a book that gives insight into how to raise a successful child, and not only has McCollum raised a successful rapper, but she is also a big part of his team. McCollum is the Chief Financial Officer to Lil Yachty’s sailing team, as stated in her Instagram bio. The sailing team includes Lil Yachty’s crew of musicians and producers.
LaShawnda Woodard
Credited as not only a mother but philanthropist and motivational speaker, LaShawnda Woodard is the mother of Lil Durk. Woodard struggled through many times in her life and she chronicles it all in her memoir “7220.” The number reflects her home number in Chicago, where she raised Lil Durk along with his three siblings, according to her website.
Latabia Woodward
Offset has a lot of love for his mom, Latabia Woodward. The rapper not only gifted her a Birkin Bag, but also filled the bag with 50 K in cash. Latabia Woodward is an entrepreneur, who founded Who’s Got Next, a music distribution platform.