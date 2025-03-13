Moms of Your Favorite Rappers, Including Biggie, Kendrick Lamar, Doechii And More

Mother of Cardi B, Clara Almánzar (Middle) is of Trinidadian descent. She is a retired cashier and raised the rapper in her home in the South Bronx. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Cardi B said her mother was strict. She also stated that after the birth of her child Kulture, her mom helped out a lot because Cardi B didn’t feel she could trust anyone outside of her family. In a Cosmopolitan interview with Naomi Smalls, Cardi B credits her mom as the reason why she quit dancing as a career. “Knowing she hated it, it didn’t allow me to get comfortable with what I was doing,” states the rapper.