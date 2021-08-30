You’re telling me September is under 48 hours away? What the hell happened to Hot Girl Summer Pt. Deux? I’m serious. We somehow went from it being June and #HotVaxxedSummer to it being September and panic-buying a whole new wardrobe...

...or happily dropping some fire tracks to get us in the mood for fall with some moody instrumentals and even moodier music videos.

Abby Jasmine’s “MIA” is one of those break-up songs where she’s remiss about a “situationship” with amazing beat drops and instrumental switch-ups—like at least four. Kung. Fu. Kenny. Is. Back!! The elusive Pulitzer Prize-winning musician is featured on Baby Keem’s new single—Keem’s voice is very compatible with Kendrick’s and I’m here for it. Kendrick hinted at a new album and book so we’ll see what the rest of 2021 has in store for us. And arguably one of BTS’s most well-known tracks, “Butter,” finally got its Hot Girl remix with Megan Thee Stallion.



Soulection radio was one of the ways I got into music, so his new track, “Exhausted My Options” with Jayla Darden, ESTA. and Sango gives major Soulection throwback vibes. Jorja Smith’s sultry, raspy voice is both highly seductive and quite calming.

The result is plenty of moody—yet aesthetically light—tracks to transition us from #HotVaxxedSummer to #HotVaxxedHolidays. See—and hear—for yourself.