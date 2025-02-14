Kendrick Lamar and Other Black Celebs Who Toe the Line of Being Entertainers and Activists

In light of Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 Super Bowl halftime show performance and the subsequent online chatter about the symbolism and hidden messages riddled throughout, it made us ponder what role artist’s play in amplifying causes and pertinent messages to the masses.

Nina Simone once famously said that an artist’s duty was to reflect the times and there’s not doubt that Lamar’s set no doubt expressed activist sentiments with it’s imagery and subtext that highlighted many different facets it means to be Black in America. And while some people may argue that he’s more a rapper than outright activist, his music has become a battle cry, with certain songs often used an anthem to keep folks going in the fight for equity and equality. The struggle may be real and the task daunting, but just like Kung-Fu Kenny said: “we gon’ be alright.”

So it’s in that vein that we’d like to take a look at a handful of other Black celebs who walk the line of being entertainers and activists.