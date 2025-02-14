'The Chi' star Jacob Latimore on What Fans Can Expect This Season
Kendrick Lamar and Other Black Celebs Who Toe the Line of Being Entertainers and Activists

Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar and Other Black Celebs Who Toe the Line of Being Entertainers and Activists

From Taraji P. Henson to Sidney Poitier, these influential figures have and continue to use their platform for causes bigger than themselves.

By
Shanelle Genai
Kendrick Lamar performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: Michael Owens (Getty Images)

In light of Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 Super Bowl halftime show performance and the subsequent online chatter about the symbolism and hidden messages riddled throughout, it made us ponder what role artist’s play in amplifying causes and pertinent messages to the masses.

Nina Simone once famously said that an artist’s duty was to reflect the times and there’s not doubt that Lamar’s set no doubt expressed activist sentiments with it’s imagery and subtext that highlighted many different facets it means to be Black in America. And while some people may argue that he’s more a rapper than outright activist, his music has become a battle cry, with certain songs often used an anthem to keep folks going in the fight for equity and equality. The struggle may be real and the task daunting, but just like Kung-Fu Kenny said: “we gon’ be alright.”

So it’s in that vein that we’d like to take a look at a handful of other Black celebs who walk the line of being entertainers and activists.

Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay attends the Maltin Modern Master Award Honoring Angelina Jolie during 40th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on February 05, 2025 in Santa Barbara, California.
Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage (Getty Images)

Let’s kick things off with film director Ava DuVernay. Through her work in projects such as “Selma,” “When They See Us,” and the “13th” documentary, this Oscar-nominated director has consistently used her art form to push forth causes and spearhead necessary conversations when it comes to the plight and advancement of Black folks. She continues that work through her production company ARRAY and other off-screen endeavors.

Noname

Noname, a.k.a. Fatimah Nyeema Warner, performs at Circolo Magnolia of Segrate on January 31, 2024 in Milan, Italy.
Photo: Sergione Infuso/Corbis (Getty Images)

While rapper Noname may go by that moniker, her dedication to shining a light on the struggles of Black folks, queer folks and other disenfranchised groups—and even calling out her own shortcomings in that journey—has made her a household name all on her own.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Marc Jacobs 2025 Runway Show at New York Public Library on February 03, 2025 in New York City.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris for Marc Jacobs (Getty Images)

Though Tracee Ellis Ross may be the daughter of an iconic singer, she, too, uses her voice to raise awareness on issues like mass incarceration and advocates for women empowerment and voting rights.

Harry Belafonte

Harry Belafonte, wearing a striped shirt, in an recording studio, circa 1957.
Photo: Archive Photos/Hulton Archive (Getty Images)

Civil rights leader and entertainer Harry Belafonte may have passed away just two years ago, his legacy will undoubtedly live on through many generations as those with pivotal platforms decide to use it for the betterment of society.

Kendrick Sampson

Kendrick Sampson speaks during the Alight Align Arise: Advancing the Movement for Repair National Conference on June 09, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo: Carol Lee Rose for Decolonizing Wealth Project (Getty Images)

Not only does Insecure and How to Get Away With Murder star Kendrick Sampson talk the talk, he actively walks the walk with his non-profit BLD PWR. Sampson regularly champions important causes such as intersectional mental health justice, the criminal legal system, immigration, #SchoolsNotPrisons, Standing Rock, and Black Lives Matter.

Sidney Poitier

Sidney Poitier, looking straight ahead with his hand wrapped around his chin, circa March 1966.
Photo: Bettmann (Getty Images)

There’s a reason why the late legendary actor and activist Sidney Poitier will go down in the history books. Thanks to his barrier-breaking roles in film and television, the iconic actor often used his platform to amplify messages for the civil rights movement alongside good friend Harry Belafonte.

Jesse Williams

Jesse Williams attends as Anna Wintour hosts Special Screening of “Living” at Crosby Hotel on December 05, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

If you didn’t know Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams was about that activism life, then his iconic speech at the 2016 BET awards while receiving its Humanitarian award definitely should have clued you in. Even before that and still after that date, he continues to highlight important issues facing Black Americans today through a myriad of ventures such as Question Bridge: Black Males and more.

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson attends the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: Paras Griffin for ESSENCE (Getty Images)

Actress Taraji P. Henson is one of our faves for more reasons than one. Not only does she entertain the masses onscreen, but offscreen she advocates for better mental health resources for people of color through her Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation and better access to education and opportunities through her former work with the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

She’s also been outspoked about the pay disparities when it comes to Black women actors and actors of color.

Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali at a press conference on March 10, 1976, presenting his new autobiographical book ‘The Greatest: My Own Story’ held at The Savoy Hotel in London, UK.
Photo: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive (Getty Images)

Late legendary boxing champion Muhammad Ali may float like a butterfly and sting like a bee, but he also knocked down the evils of society as one of the most unashamed and outspoken figures in the civil rights movement. “Shoot them for what?” ring a bell. Yeah, we thought so.

John Legend

John Legend attends the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton on May 01, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Jerod Harris (Getty Images)

Whether he’s making music to further the cause or giving of his time and resources, singer and activist John Legend continues to play his role when it comes pushing conversations around prison reform, racial inequality and the fight against injustices.

Billie Holiday

Billie Holiday records her penultimate album ‘Lady in Satin’ at the Columbia Records studio in December 1957 in New York City, New York.
Photo: Michael Ochs Archives (Getty Images)

I only have two words for you that should assure you of legendary singer Billie Holiday’s determination for the fight for fairness and equal rights in the U.S.:
“Strange Fruit.” If you don’t know the history behind that song, what all it took to record/perform it, and what happened in the aftermath because of it—this Black history month might be a good time to brush up on that knowledge.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend the reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany &amp; Co 5th Avenue on April 27, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Taylor Hill (Getty Images)

Not only do couple Gabrielle Union and NBA superstar Dwyane Wade constantly speak up for the rights on LGBTQIA+ folks, they also use their platforms to raise awareness for other causes such as women’s rights, violence against women and how to put an end to it, gun violence and more.

Nina Simone

Nina Simone (born Eunice Waymon) sits at a table in the Regency Hyatt Hotel, Atlanta, Georgia, August 9 through 13, 1967.
Photo: Vernon Merritt III (Getty Images)

With a voice that was equal parts haunting and enthralling, late singer Nina Simone was one of the foremost entertainers in the 60s who were intentional about using their platform to highlight racial injustice, violence against Black folks and the struggle for freedom. Her songs and messages are still used as an underlying force to this day.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington speaks onstage during Variety’s TV FYC Fest on June 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Randy Shropshire (Getty Images)

I can’t think of a more visible celeb when it comes to voting and women’s rights than “Scandal” and “Unprisoned” star Kerry Washington. Whether she’s speaking at a Women’s March or making TikToks about the fight for voting rights, one thing’s for certain—Washington is and has been about that life.

James Baldwin

James Baldwin in Paris in 1975.
Photo: Sophie Bassouls/Sygma (Getty Images)

Whether you found yourself deeply engrossed in one of his many books examining the mistreatment of Black folks in America or doing a deep dive into some of his past interviews, late author and activist James Baldwin never minced words and was always able to eloquently express the ways in which the U.S. ought to do better by its citizens. And for that we thank him.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at MetLife Stadium on July 29, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood (Getty Images)

Yes, Bey technically does a lot of philanthropy through her BeyGOOD foundation, but just like a handful of her musical predecessors, outside of that, she also uses her music to send positive and pivotal messages to the masses whether it’s around police brutality, injustice, or simply taking pride in our skin and in our Blackness.

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Jemal Countess/GA/The Hollywood Reporter (Getty Images)

It would seem “Black Panther” and “Creed III” star Michael B. Jordan’s involvement in activism was already engrained in him thanks to his childhood rearing, but the actor-turned-director didn’t abandon those ideals as he aged. Whether he’s donating his time and resources for LupusLA or marching in the streets in L.A. in support of numerous Black men and women who’ve lost their lives to police brutality—or even portraying one of those men onscreen—one thing’s for certain: MBJ is just as dedicated to the cause as he is his professional ascent.

