The Root's Essential James Baldwin Reading List

The Root's Essential James Baldwin Reading List

In honor of what would have been his 99th birthday, check out a list of our favorite books inspired by James Baldwin.

By
Angela Johnson
Image for article titled The Root&#39;s Essential James Baldwin Reading List
Photo: Sophie Bassouls (Getty Images)

Born August 2,1924, James Baldwin was a brilliant writer and a steadfast civil rights activist. His collection of novels, essays and poems touch on themes of sexuality and race and describe all that is painful and beautiful about being Black in America. Religion is central in almost all of his work, inspired by his life growing up as the stepson of a Baptist preacher.

Frustrated with the conditions for Blacks in America, Baldwin moved to Paris in 1948 in his early twenties to gain perspective. “Once you find yourself in another civilization, you’re forced to examine your own,” he once said.

Although he passed away in 1987, Baldwin left us with a brilliant body of work and has inspired future generations of amazing Black writers. In honor of what would have been his 99 birthday, check out our reading list inspired by the work of James Baldwin.

“Go Tell it on the Mountain” by James Baldwin

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s Essential James Baldwin Reading List
Photo: Amazon.com

James Baldwin’s 1953 novel “Go Tell it on the Mountain” is literary classic and a must-read for anyone interested in his work. The semi autobiographical story is centered around John Grimes, a teenaged by struggling with his identity and sexuality as the stepson of a Pentecostal minister in 1930s Harlem.

“Heavy”by Kiese Laymon

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s Essential James Baldwin Reading List
Photo: Amazon.com

“Heavy” is the beautifully written, deeply personal story of author Kiese Laymon’s experience growing up Black in Jackson, Mississippi. From his complicated relationship with his mother to his ongoing struggles with weight and abuse, this moving memoir lets readers into the most intimate parts of his soul.

“The New Negro” by Alain Locke

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s Essential James Baldwin Reading List
Image: Amazon.com

Originally published in 1925, “The New Negro” is a collection of fiction, non fiction and poetry curated by Alain Locke. With works from Langston Hughes, Zora Neale Hurston and Countee Cullen, this is a must-read tribute to the Harlem Renaissance.

“The Other Side of Paradise” by Staceyann Chin

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s Essential James Baldwin Reading List
Photo: Amazon.com

“The Other Side of Paradise” is a candid memoir from poet and activist Staceyann Chin. She writes openly about her experience growing up in Jamaica and how she managed to find identity after being abandoned by her parents.

“Black Boy Out of Time: A Memoir” by Hari Ziyad

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s Essential James Baldwin Reading List
Photo: Amazon.com

“Black Boy Out of Time” is Hari Ziyad’s touching memoir about growing up Black and queer in the Midwest. Raised by a Hindu mother and a Muslim father, Ziyad shares his story of daring to challenge the standards of race and gender to live their best life.

“Notes of a Native Son” by James Baldwin

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s Essential James Baldwin Reading List
Photo: Amazon.com

“Notes of a Native Son” is a series of essays written by James Baldwin that include his reflections on race in the United States and Europe.

“Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s Essential James Baldwin Reading List
Photo: Amazon.com

Ralph Ellison’s 1952 novel “Invisible Man” tells the story of a young college-educated Black man who is struggling to find his identity. The narrator is purposely nameless to emphasize the experience of being a Black man in America. The book caused controversy in a Washington school district in 1994 after parents raised concerns about violence and profanity included in the book.

“The Fire Next Time” by James Baldwin

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s Essential James Baldwin Reading List
Photo: Amazon.com

“The Fire Next Time” was an instant bestseller when it was published in 1963. It gives readers a glimpse of the consequences of racial inequality through the lens of James Baldwin’s account of his early life in Harlem. He writes, “Color is not a human or a personal reality; it is a political reality.” It’s almost impossible not to be moved by Baldwin’s reflections on the need for justice.

“Native Son” by Richard Wright

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s Essential James Baldwin Reading List
Photo: Amazon.com

Richard Wright’s “Native Son” tells the story of a Black man who killed a white woman in a moment of panic. Although Wright’s story was meant to make a powerful statement on the impact of racism, it has been challenged by several school districts around the country for containing “sexually explicit content.”

“Giovanni’s Room” by James Baldwin

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s Essential James Baldwin Reading List
Photo: Amazon.com

James Baldwin’s Giovanni’s Room is a stunning novel set in 1950s Paris that should be on everyone’s required reading list. David, an American man meets and proposes to a young woman, but finds himself involved in an affair with a male Italian bartender. You’ll find yourself drawn into the story as David struggles with his sexual identity while navigating the two relationships.

“All Boys Aren’t Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto” by George M. Johnson

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s Essential James Baldwin Reading List
Photo: Amazon.com

The New York Times bestseller, All Boys Aren’t Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto, was one of the most talked-about books of 2020 and stays in the crosshairs of conservatives who make it the target of banned books lists around the country. The collection of deeply personal essays explores everything good and bad about Johnson’s experience growing up Black and queer.

“Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s Essential James Baldwin Reading List
Photo: Amazon.com

If you liked “The Fire Next Time,” “Between the World and Me” is a must-read. The book is written in the form of a letter from Ta-Nehisi Coates’ to his then-fifteen-year-old son, Samori. In this critically-acclaimed work, which won the 2015 National Book Award for Nonfiction, Coates offers his honest take on the realities of life as a Black man in the United States.

“The Heart of a Woman” by Maya Angelou

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s Essential James Baldwin Reading List
Photo: Amazon.com

In “The Heart of a Woman,” Maya Angelou writes about her experience moving from California to New York with her son, Guy to be among the amazing community of Black artists. You’ll love how she brilliantly weaves fascinating stories of encounters with the likes of Billie Holiday and Malcolm X while trying to raise a young Black man as a single mother.

“The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison

Image for article titled The Root&#39;s Essential James Baldwin Reading List
Photo: Amazon.com

And her first novel, “The Bluest Eye,” is one of her best. The heartbreaking story centers around Pecola Breedlove, an 11-year-old Black girl who prays for her eyes to turn blue so that she will be beautiful in a world with standards of beauty that don’t include her.

