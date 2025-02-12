Michael B. Jordan Finally Breaks His Silence on Jonathan Majors...And, Uhh, Social Media Has Thoughts

At one point, Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors were poised to be Hollywood’s next dynamic duo thanks to the success of “Creed III.” Or at least, that was the case until Majors’ domestic dispute trial derailed his career back in 2023 and put a damper on the growing relationship between the two stars who once referred to each other as “brothers” and the next “De Niro and Pacino.”

As things played out — and by things we mean Majors going to court and subsequently being found guilty of one count of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment — Jordan was noticeably silent through it all. Whether he was intentionally distancing himself or just simply hard at work for his upcoming new film, “Sinners” is unknown. But in a new interview for GQ Magazine, he finally broke his silence and spoke on Majors and where they stand now.

Appearing as the cover star for the March 2025 issue, released on Wednesday (Feb. 12), the “Creed” star admitted that seeing his former costar go through what he was going through was a “tough situation,” but commended the “Magazine Dreams” star for how handled it and moving forward with his life.

“He’s doing great, just got engaged. I’m proud of his resilience and his strength through it all, and [his] handling [of] it. I’m glad he’s good. That’s my boy,” Jordan said.

When asked outright if he’d work with him again? “Yes, yes.”

His answer comes as no surprise if you consider the fact that Jordan soft-launched his support for the “Lovecrafte Country” star just a few weeks ago by reposting a trailer for his upcoming film on his Instagram stories.

But naturally, once this interview hit the social media streets, folks on X/Twitter didn’t hold back on expressing their feelings about Jordan’s explicit support.

“All Michael B. Jordan had to do was *not* mention Jonathan Majors name. N**** you’ve shut up for like, 2 years about him, what’s another [forever]??????????????,” wrote one user.

“Michael b Jordan basically about to take that bullet to soft launch Jonathan majors back into the mainstream movie business,” said another.

“f*ck michael b jordan and f*ck jonathan majors,” wrote one other user.

Added another, “How is everyone so okay with this wife beater?”

However, some were quick to come to the pair’s defense.

“How many second chances do white Hollywood stars get after royally fucking up? Exactly,” said one user.

“i find it funny that this trial is like a year old and people still think jonathan majors is a domestic abuser,” wrote another.

“Those two make a great team....hope they can be in the MCU again!” one other user added.

No matter the sentiments, it’ll be interesting to see if the two will share the screen and collaborate with each other again soon.