Jesus Wasn't Walkin' in These: The 5 Ugliest Yeezys Currently on the Market

Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. adidas and Kanye West announce the future of their partnership: adidas + KANYE WEST Photo : Jonathan Liebson ( Getty Images )

In a world full of lies, this is the truth: Almost every pair of Yeezys is ugly.

Last Friday, The Root wrote about Kanye West filing a lawsuit over bootleg Yeezy Foam Runners manufactured by third-party sellers that have appeared in Walmart store shelves. This raises some very, very important questions:

1. Why would Kanye want to take ownership of those monstrosities? It’s bad enough that his name is attached to them, but filing a lawsuit over some Great Value brand knockoffs just seems like a battle that isn’t worth fighting.

2. Why would Walmart sell them? They don’t anymore, but why consider it?

3. WHO would buy those? Like, who looks at a pair of these shoes–knockoffs or not–and says to themselves “Yeah, I want to look like I have Megatron feet”?

4. Why do we keep letting Kanye Omari West get away with this?

Obviously, there is a very strong market for the Yeezy line as a whole. Bloomberg reported in March that West’s sneaker business with Adidas was valued at $3.2 billion. If you like Yeezys, and are one of the folks that helped make it a billion dollar brand, none of this is meant to be a knock against you or your personal tastes. You like what you like, and wear what you wear.

All I’m saying is, I personally don’t understand the appeal of Yeezys. Because, as mentioned before, many of them are ugly. Dictionary definition ugly. Quato from Total Recall ugly. “U-G-L-Y, they ain’t got no alibi” ugly.

That’s just the way it is.