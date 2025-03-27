That's So Random
Influencer Ashton Hall's Viral 'Morning Routine' Video Inspired These Hilarious Recreations

Social Media

Influencer Ashton Hall's Viral 'Morning Routine' Video Inspired These Hilarious Recreations

The Black influencer went viral earlier in the week for his truly head-scratching routine which has since spawned a myriad of parodies. Let's take a look!

By
Shanelle Genai
Cap’n Crunch, left; Ashton Hall, and the Duolingo bird mascot.
Cap’n Crunch, left; Ashton Hall, and the Duolingo bird mascot.
Screenshot: TikTok/Real Cap’n Crunch; TikTok/Ashton Hall; TikTok/Duolingo

As influencer and fitness coach Ashton Hall weird AF morning routine continues to go viral, its success has spawned a wide variety of parodies and memes from folks online. And it should come as no surprise as to why.

We told you previously that his extensive routine—which includes everything from dunking his face in a bowl of ice water to using a banana peel as a facial—sparked an avalanche of social media reactions when it resurfaced on Monday. But it seems to have inspired others to show off how they get their minds and bodies ready to conquer the day and trust us when we say, the results have been hilarious and nonsensical.

So, because we know you love a laugh just as much as we do, keep reading to see some of the best parodies and memes to Hall’s morning routine. And remember, whatever you do today, “get it to at least 10,000.”

Let’s get into it!

Duolingo

Duolingo

Duolingo

If you’ve ever wondered how the Duolingo Owl stays on top of everything enough to keep you motivated to finish your language learning lessons everyday—you’ve finally gotten the answer. And it’s truly a sight to see! Who knew he had body like that?

3 / 16

Cap’n Crunch

Cap’n Crunch

Cap’n Crunch hasn’t aged since he came on the scene all the way back in 1963 and it looks like we’ve finally learned the secrets to his unwavering look and longstanding success!

4 / 16

Ross Smith’s Grandma

Ross Smith’s Grandma

Ross Smith’s grandmother just might take the cake for the best parody due to the fact that she woke up at 12pm and still managed to take not one, not two, but three naps in the day. If that’s not aspirational, we don’t know what is.

5 / 16

Internet Mikey

Internet Mikey

Inaccurate timestamps aside, Internet Mikey’s version of the morning routine should serve as a warning to others to not use the Saratoga sparkling water and opt for the still one instead.

6 / 16

Joe From YouTube

Joe From YouTube

If you were looking for one of the most unserious versions, look no further than Joe From YouTube who injected his routine full of so much nonsense, you can’t help but stay invested.

7 / 16

Justin Ferreira

Justin Ferreira

Whether or not Justin Ferreira’s morning routine was just that or a super ad for Saratoga water, we can’t quite tell but there was a bottle in almost every frame and it was insanely good.

8 / 16

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens

They say the early bird gets the worm and that’s exactly why the Baltimore Ravens mascot is going to be the most successful of all the mascots!

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Doing push ups while dunking your face into water and drawing a menacing fish instead of journaling? This Ole Miss player clearly has his priorities straight in the morning!

Sprish

Sprish

Sprish

We’ve got to give creator Sprish more points for creativity as his parody video was done from the perspective of the roommate to an Ashton Hall-like guy. And believe us, the accuracy was on point and hella funny!

11 / 16

Isaac Charles

Isaac Charles

For dad Isaac Charles, he probably puts Hall and all the other “morning routine bros” to shake as he accomplished so much....at seven in the morning. It didn’t take him hours, he got it all done in one fail swoop.

12 / 16

Marvin Achi

Marvin Achi

It’s clear from user Marvin Achi’s video that he believes in Saratoga water supremacy just based off how he brushed off using competitor Voss water to dunk his face. He might get a few extra points, too, for adding cucumber to his bowl though as that vegetable actually has been proven to be good for your face.

Logan Paul

Logan Paul

Logan Paul

Logan Paul’s multiple face dunking and inaccurate timestamps is just one of the many things that’s ridiculously hilarious in this video.

SDK

SDK

SDK

Now we’re not really convinced exactly what egg water and using hard-boiled eggs will do for your face (and we wouldn’t recommend it)—but we can’t lie and say user SDK’s parody wasn’t entertaining!

Dr. Miami

Dr. Miami

Dr. Miami

One of Hollywood’s most in-demand plastic surgeons decided to get in on the fun, too. Between his exploding sparkling Saratogas and him jumping into the pool fully clothed at “6:73am”—this was just as good, if not better, than Hall’s video.

