Influencer Ashton Hall's Viral 'Morning Routine' Video Inspired These Hilarious Recreations

As influencer and fitness coach Ashton Hall weird AF morning routine continues to go viral, its success has spawned a wide variety of parodies and memes from folks online. And it should come as no surprise as to why.

Advertisement

We told you previously that his extensive routine—which includes everything from dunking his face in a bowl of ice water to using a banana peel as a facial—sparked an avalanche of social media reactions when it resurfaced on Monday. But it seems to have inspired others to show off how they get their minds and bodies ready to conquer the day and trust us when we say, the results have been hilarious and nonsensical.

So, because we know you love a laugh just as much as we do, keep reading to see some of the best parodies and memes to Hall’s morning routine. And remember, whatever you do today, “get it to at least 10,000.”

Let’s get into it!