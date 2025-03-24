This Black Influencer’s Weird AF Morning Routine Video Has the Internet in Shambles!

When influencer Ashton Hall posted his morning routine, I’m sure he had a reasonable expectation that it would perform relatively well, as those types of videos are super popular on social media. But what happened instead was arguably more than he bargained for and now folks can’t stop talking about him.

For context, the former Alcorn State University football player turned life coach, who has nearly 9 million followers, originally put up the nearly one minute and a half, timestamped video back in February. However, it was recently reposted on X/Twitter over the weekend by another popular page dedicated to men’s success, fashion, and life tips. In Hall’s post, you can see him waking up at 3:50 a.m. to meditate, read, exercise, and get himself ready before conquering his work day.

And while that all seems fine on the surface, it was the other weird AF things he does in the video that got it soaring to the top of people’s timeline (where it now sits at 6.3 million likes on Instagram and nearly 100 million views on TikTok) and plenty of folks raking him over the coals for his curious habits.

What are those weird things, you ask? Oh, you know, they’re just standard successful CEO moves like: dunking your face in a bowl iced Saratoga still water, squatting precariously on the balcony for no good reason at all, putting on jewelry before heading to the gym, diving in a pool (for four minutes, mind you), eating a banana in the bathroom and using its peel as skincare, dunking your face once again in water (this time while wearing a suit) and more.

See for yourself below.

“Day 191 of the morning routine that changed my life. 3:50am to 9:30am. Sin lives late at night.. if you’re dealing with a weak mind, bad decisions, or lack of productivity go to sleep early,” he captioned in the post on Instagram at the time. “4:00am - 8:00am no one’s calling or distracting your productivity.. they are sleep. 8:00pm - 12:00am is the opposite. Just try 30 days.. send this to your partners. It’s time to do better.”

As you might expect, once the video began making its rounds on X/Twitter, it garnered swift reactions from people who were not only incredulous and irritated at Hall for his bizarre morning habits.

“N****s got a “morning routine” and it’s just them doing bullshit for hours,” wrote one user.

“i hate engagement ragebait so much but it really is so effective. like how the fuck are we NOT supposed to talk about the dude rubbing banana peels on his face at 4:30am. it’s so evil it’s brilliant,” said another.

Added one other user, “the worst part of that guys morning routine is the fact that he’s awake for a literal 5 hours before he starts work and he still needs a woman to make breakfast for him lol.”

“jokes aside y he rubbed the banana peel on his face?” questioned one user.

“Please Twitter, please stop sharing the video of the muscular black man with the world’s most miserable morning routine,” one user pleaded. “You know how this works, you’ll accidentally make him popular then he’ll start a podcast, sell courses, & maybe even a crypto scam.”

“Me at the grocery store today with a cart filled to the brim with blue Saratoga water bottles and bananas,” wrote one user with a hilarious reaction video.

“This guy is frying me bro. All he does his dunk his face in ice water and do full sprints in a parking lot He’s either our funniest satire comedian or clinically insane,” said another user.