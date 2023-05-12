At the 2017 Grammys, a very-pregnant-with-twins Bey performed moving renditions of “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles” (both from Lemonade). The star used powerful holograms and headpieces to evoke Virgin Mary and goddess imagery. Her gravity-defying chair also had viewers on the edge of their seat, but Bey was more than fine: that night she became the first artist to be nominated in four genre categories in the same year.