Hip Hop's Greatest and Most Inspirational Success Stories

Hip hop has boasted some of the most impressive success stories when it comes to emcees making their dreams come true. From Cardi B to Jay Z, here are some of our favorite rappers who have come from modest beginnings to become some of the world’s biggest stars.
Jay Z
The world knows Jay Z’s story so well it’s like a fable: a drug dealer from Brooklyn’s Marcy Projects rhymes so well that he raps himself into an entirely new career—and becomes hip hop’s first billionaire.
Cardi B
The proud Bronx native never shied away from being a stripper then parlaying her charismatic personality into a stint on Love & Hip Hop. Now, she’s one of rap’s biggest female voices and last year her debut album, “Invasion of Privacy” was the first one in history to have all of its songs certified platinum or higher.
50 Cent
On his debut album, “Get Rich Or Die Tryin,’” 50 Cent talked about his drug dealing past and a lifestyle so dangerous it led him to being shot nine times. Now, the mogul is an actor, television producer and businessman.
Big Sean
Big Sean famously rapped in front of his mentor Kanye West outside of a Detroit radio history in 2005. West would up signing the rapper to G.O.O.D. Music/ Def Jam—and the rest would be history.
Glo Rilla
Glo’s 2022 single “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” went viral on TikTok, which led to the Memphis rapper to become the talk of the rap world.
Gucci Mane
Gucci Mane’s drug dealing past and addiction to substances—not to mention jail sentences—nearly derailed his music career. However, his comeback was fabled and now he is happily married to Keyshia Ka’oir. The pair share two children.
Diddy
From Uptown Records intern to Bad Boys Record founder and full on media mogul, Diddy’s story is a legendary one in the hip hop realm. Diddy also founded Revolt TV, proving his influence truly has no bounds.
Megan Thee Stallion
Earlier this year, Tory Lanez was found responsible in the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Despite the attack—and the harassment and bullying she faced after the shooting—she has released albums, done mentalk health campaigns and most recently appeared onstage with Beyonce.
Wu Tang Clan
This Staten Island facet changed the history of hip hop. What started as a creative brotherhood wound up becoming a rap dynasty that would influence emcees for generations to come.
Jeezy
Jeezy’s new book, “Adversity For Sale,” chronicles the rapper’s life and how he used sheer determination to get the life he wanted. Despite going to prison in his youth, the “Soul Survivor” singer decided that music was ultimately his way out.
Missy Elliott
Missy Elliott started performing at a young age and in 1991, Jodeci member DeVante Swing signed her group, Sista, to his Swing Mob Records label. At 25, the head of the Elektra Entertainment Group offered Missy a deal that would enable her to write, produce, and record music under own Gold Mind record label—and the rest is history.
Lil Wayne
The self-proclaimed greatest rapper alive started his career at the age of 12 back in 1995, when he was signed to Cash Money Records as the label’s youngest member. He has been open about attempting suicide, his past drug addiction and suffering from epilepsy. However, he’s managed to bounce back and earlier this year wrapped up a national tour.