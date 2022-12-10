Ahhhhh, yes.

Do you smell chestnuts roasting on an open fire? Can you feel Jack Frost nipping at your nose? Now that those pesky Thanksgiving leftovers are dead and gone, we can finally move on with our lives and spread a little holiday cheer by splurging on our loved ones—then go right back to ignoring them until Easter.

If you already spent all your rent money on Black Friday, then congratulations! You’re ahead of the game. But if you need some suggestions on how to run up your credit card what to get for all of the amazing people in your life, we’re here to help. FICO score be damned.

And because this is The Root, of course, there are plenty of Black-owned options to choose from—with tidings of comfort and joy.