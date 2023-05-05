Here Are All The Times Clarence Thomas Proved That He Ain't Sh*t

In 1991, attorney and law professor Anita Hill worked as a legal adviser to Thomas. During their time together at the U.S. Education Department’s Office of Civil Rights and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Hill claimed Thomas sexually harassed her and made inappropriate remarks.

Her claims were investigated by the FBI after George H.W. Bush nominated Thomas for the Supreme Court in 1991. Hill testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about Thomas’ alleged behavior. However, Thomas was still confirmed on October 16, 1991. In 2016, lawyer Moira Smith said that Thomas groped her at a dinner party in 1999.