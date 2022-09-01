Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice and Root fan favorite Clarence Thomas (kidding), really can’t seem to help herself when it comes to allegations she interfered in the 2020 election.

Today, the Washington Post revealed that Ginni pressed Wisconsin lawmakers to overturn the 2020 election in favor of ex-President Donald Trump.

In emails obtained by the Post, she asked Wisconsin Sen. Kathy Bernier and chair of the Senate elections committee, state Rep. Gary Tauchen, to “take action to ensure a clean slate of electors is chosen for our state.”

Now this isn’t the first time Ginni Thomas has been caught with her hands in the proverbial election cookie jar.

Earlier this year, messages surfaced of her asking Arizona lawmakers nearly the identical question.

And who can forget Ginni ’s role in the January 6th debacle. Not only did she attend the “rally,” it was also revealed she was in correspondence with Donald Trump’s election lawyer John Eastman, who is being investigated for his alleged role in interfering with the 2020 election.

At some point we’ve all got to be thinking, where is Clarence Thomas in all of this?

Theoretically the Supreme Court is supposed to be an a-political body (obligatory eye roll), so it looks a little weird that a sitting Supreme Court justice’s wife is running around allegedly trying to help a rogue former President try to steal the election.

What’s even sketchier is that Clarence Thomas still hasn’t recused himself from cases pertaining to attempts to steal the election.

In fact, Thomas was the only justice to publicly dissent from the Supreme Court’s decision to let the House obtain White House records related to the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

The Thomas family has always had, let’s say, a “complicated” relationship with free and open elections. Clarence Thomas, a Black man who was alive to see some of our country’s greatest civil rights victories, famously wanted the Supreme Court to go even farther than they did in striking down sections of the 1965 voting rights act.

The lives of Supreme Court justices, and until now their spouses, have always felt incredibly opaque. Culturally we’ve been taught never to look behind the curtains, or I guess more accurately, the Black robes of the highest court in the land.

But what’s going on with Ginni Thomas and by extension, her husband, is getting a little too hard for everyone to ignore.