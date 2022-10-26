Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) is the latest group adding to a chorus of voices wondering why Congress hasn’t investigated Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, Ginni. The watchdog group sent a formal letter to the House Judiciary Committee and the Senate Judiciary Committee voicing their concerns over conflicts of interest.

The letter was sent to two Democrats (Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois and Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York) and two Republicans (Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio). CREW President Noah Bookbinder stated both oversight committees have a responsibility to investigate conduct that has blurred objectivity in America’s highest court.

From CREW:

It is critical that those responsible for the attack on the Capitol be held accountable and that the integrity of the Supreme Court not be tainted by conflicts of interest. The Judiciary Committees have responsibility for the oversight of our judiciary and law enforcement agencies, and investigating Ginni Thomas’ conduct and Justice Thomas’ failure to recuse is an essential exercise of that oversight responsibility.”

The letter cites a specific statistic regarding Clarence Thomas’s history as a Supreme Court Justice. Altogether, Justice Thomas recused himself from 54 cases, including 17 involving his son. This is because Thomas didn’t want the perception of a conflict of interest.

However, Justice Thomas has never recused himself on a matter involving his wife. Remember, Thomas was the only vote to go against a ruling for the House committee to gain communications from former President Donald Trump. Justice Thomas also temporarily blocked Lindsay Graham’s need to testify in Georgia about potential election interference.

Not to mention that Ginni Thomas pressed ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Wisconsin and Arizona lawmakers directly to reject election results and flip them to declare Trump, the winner. Bookbinder points out that Americans will continue to lose faith in the system if this behavior is allowed to continue unchecked.

“It is hard to imagine something more damaging to the public trust in the Supreme Court than a Justice ruling on cases that could relate to their spouses’ attempts to overturn American democracy,” Bookbinder said. “An immediate investigation is needed.”