The Most Memorable and Iconic Quotes From The Wire

There’s no debate, The Wire is the best TV show in history. There’s nothing you can do to convince me otherwise. Last week, the show lost another one of its beloved actors, Lance Reddick, who played Officer Cedrick Daniels in all five seasons.

Officer Daniels was a serious player, who knew how to say a lot with a few words. In fact, the great thing about The Wire was its dialogue. Following his unfortunate death, we look back at some of the most memorable and iconic quotes from the beloved show. Yes, it won’t be easy to fit all of them in here, considering there are so many, but we’ll do the best we can.