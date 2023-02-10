Jason Momoa Makes It Personal in 1st Fast X Trailer

You movie snobs can act cool all you want, but the Fast & Furious franchise wouldn’t be on its tenth film if people weren’t flocking to theaters every time a new movie comes out. And now, ahead of its May 19 premiere, we’re finally getting our first look at Fast X. In the movie’s first trailer, Jason Momoa is extremely menacing as the villainous Dante. He has a personal beef with Dom and wants to break him and the family.



Why does he hate Dom and the crew so much? Well, the answer to that question can be found in Fast Five. In the video, we see Dante as one of the victims of the havoc Dom and Brian caused as they dragged a bank vault through Rio de Janeiro. Dante is the son of that movie’s big bad, drug kingpin Hernan Reyes. The film ended with Dwayne Johnson’s Hobbs killing Reyes, but he never would’ve been able to take that shot without Dom’s family causing so many problems. Now, he’s back and wants revenge for them ruining his life. Momoa is very threatening, but we’ve kind of heard the same speech from every bad guy since the fourth movie, Fast & Furious.

FAST X | Official Trailer

Franchise veterans Vin Diesel; Michelle Rodriguez; Tyrese Gibson; Chris “Ludacris” Bridges; Jordana Brewster; Sung Kang; Jason Statham; Scott Eastwood; John Cena; Charlize Theron; and Helen Mirren are joined by newcomers Brie Larson and Rita Moreno.

After things went a little off the rails in F9—as in, they went to space—fans wanted the series to get back to the action that originally drew us into the movies. According to The Hollywood Reporter, on Thursday, at a fan event in Los Angeles, Calif., Diesel addressed the fans’ request for a return to the Fast & Furious roots.

“You wanted to go back to the streets of L.A. You wanted to return to racing and what that feels like. You wanted to return to the cars that made this franchise what it is,” he said. “The support that you have given us, you have allowed us to be your family.”

Well, that sounds great Vin, but I also just watched you crash a muscle car into a helicopter, so you’re not completely giving up the crazy antics the films have become known for. I mean, the car flying into the helicopter was pretty awesome and I’m sure it’s essential to the story, but at the end of the day, it’s the characters that keep us coming back to these films. Because as we all know, it’s all about family.

Diesel, along with the franchise’s producers, have been trying to convince us that this is the last one. However, the series has made almost $2 billion, so I don’t see Universal calling it quits anytime soon. Just in case this is actually where “The end of the road begins,” Fast X races into theaters on May 19.