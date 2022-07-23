If you’re still reeling, dazed and confused about the European adventures that transpired in season three of FX’s Atlanta, then you’ll be pleased to know that the fourth and final season will see our favorite friend group back in the ATL come this fall. Or at least, that appears to be the case in a brand new teaser trailer released on Friday.

Showing Earn (Donald Glover), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) seemingly back in the city, the nearly one-minute-long trailer includes various callbacks to the series’ most acclaimed and hilarious episodes, including the invisible car from season one’s “The Club” episode, the infamous alligator from season two’s “Alligator Man” episode, and the piano and ostrich egg from arguably the creepiest episode from season two, “Teddy Perkins.” (Has anybody figured out whether or not that was really Donald underneath there? There’s been conflicting talk.)

As the trailer wrapped the series title lit up on a pink neon sign as did the words “Sep”—meaning that the show would be making its return this fall. Speaking on the show’s final seasons, Glover’s brother Stephen told GQ :

“I’ve always thought that Season 3 was our magnum opus. This is where we did it all. But it’s funny, Hiro and Donald have always said Season 4 is going to be even better. They’re really high on Season 4. And I think Season 4 is good. Our mantra for that season was just, have more fun. There’s definitely some really good episodes.”

The only thing that could’ve made this teaser trailer better to me, would have been if Bibby the Bad Barber made a brief appearance and accidentally cut off a limb of that peach tree. (That episode has been living rent-free in my head since it came out, as most of them have, but especially this one in particular.)

Seasons one, two and three of Atlanta are available to stream now on Hulu.