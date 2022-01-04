Tariq is getting a new professor in Season 3 of Power Book II: Ghost. Deadline reports, Keesha Sharp will join the Starz hit as a series regular.



Advertisement

Sharp is Professor Harper Bonet, “a progressive intellectual and boho beauty.”

Sharp is known for roles in Fox’s Lethal Weapon, The Good Fight and Empire, as well as directing episodes of Our Kind of People and Black Lightning.

As previously reported by The Root, Starz announced in December it was renewing the first Power spinoff for a third season.

“The continued success and cultural resonance of the Power Universe is unprecedented, and fans are clearly still hungry for more Power Book II: Ghost,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at STARZ. “We’re excited for the third season of the star-studded series to get into production early next year just ahead of the debut Power Book IV: Force, the fourth installment in the rapidly expanding franchise.”

Power Book II: Ghost stars Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick, as he tries to leave his parents’ criminal life behind, and start fresh.

Season two of the drama co-stars Mary J. Blige as Monet Stewart Tejada, Shane Johnson as Cooper Saxe, Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, Paige Hurd as Lauren Baldwin, Cliff “Method Man” Smith as Davis MacLean and Larenz Tate as Rashad Tate.

Advertisement

The franchise also includes Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which explores Kanan’s education and rise in the criminal world, and the upcoming Power Book IV: Force.

Power Book IV: Force premieres Sunday, Feb. 6 at 9 pm on Starz. It follows Joseph Sikora’s Tommy, as a stop in Chicago to handle old business leads to him being dragged into the city’s drug trade.

Advertisement

Seriously, how many more Power spin offs can 50 Cent and Starz come up with? Will it be over or under Law & Order and NCIS?

All the Power series are available on the Starz app.