Aside from Tracee Ellis Ross, Other Black Celebs Bestowed Honorary Degrees

In a press release, it was announced that Tracee Ellis Ross will be receiving an honorary degree from Spelman College. The ceremony will take place on May 21 at ceremony will be held at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park, GA.

Ross will become a Doctor of Fine Arts for her work on shows like Black-ish and Girlfriends, as well as her docuseries The Hair Tales and podcast I Am America. The Pattern CEO and founder is just one of many Black celebrities to receive the honor. Here are a few more icons who have received honorary degrees.

