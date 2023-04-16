Examples of Hip-Hop's Fascination With Frank Sinatra

Over the years, rappers have proudly embraced Frank Sinatra for his style, smooth catalogue, complicated life and gangsta ties. From his defiant 1938 mug shot, Sinatra embraced his Italian-American heritage as he ran around Hollywood with a pre-Rat Pack group known as the Varsity. Interestingly enough, Sinatra was also an activist during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s.

He gave financial support to Martin Luther King Jr. and refused to play in segregated clubs or stay in whites-only hotels. In addition, Sinatra demanded equal pay and treatment for all musicians. His cultural legacy left an indelible mark on hip hop. Since the genre is turning 50 this year, here are a few examples of emcees paying homage to the legend.