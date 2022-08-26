6: Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness

Illuminati Reveal Scene | Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) 4K HDR IMAX Movie Clip

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Loki gave us hints about the multiverse, but it was here that we got the full scope and scale of what to expect from the MCU’s next major chapter. As Doctor Strange travels through various universes to save America Chavez, we got an idea of how things would tie together in the future. Stephen Strange has spent most of his time in the franchise being a gruff, unlikeable jerk who fights bad guys, so we haven’t spent much time with him on a personal level. In Multiverse of Madness we really got to see how much pain he’s in and why he became the doctor he was. Once again, Benedict Cumberbatch uses his considerable charm to make us truly care about one of his asshole characters. And of course, we also get Maria Rambeau as Captain Marvel, which is worth the price of admission all by itself.