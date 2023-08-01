Comfort TV: Here Are the Shows We Binge When We Need a Boost

We’ve all been there. You’ve had a tough day and all you want to do is shut the world out, eat some junk food and hit play on your favorite TV shows. These are the ones that are the television equivalent of chicken soup. They just make everything better. No matter what’s going on in your life, if you pull up your favorite episode, all your troubles just fade away. With new series temporarily paused, it’s time to check in with our favorite comfort TV shows.
We’ve all been there. You’ve had a tough day and all you want to do is shut the world out, eat some junk food and hit play on your favorite TV shows. These are the ones that are the television equivalent of chicken soup. They just make everything better. No matter what’s going on in your life, if you pull up your favorite episode, all your troubles just fade away. With new series temporarily paused, it’s time to check in with our favorite comfort TV shows.
Living Single - Max, Prime Video
We will never get tired of Max’s digs at Regine, Synclaire and Overton’s sweet love story or Max and Kyle’s undeniable chemistry. This show is truly special and was ahead of its time.
Black-ish - Hulu
It’s always fun to revisit the comedic brilliance of Tracee Ellis Ross, Marsai Martin and Jenifer Lewis.
Abbott Elementary - Hulu
Abbott Elementary is just flat out hilarious. No matter what sort of mood you’re in, this new classic will make you fall off the couch laughing.
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air - Paramount+, Prime Video
What’s fun about The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is watching Will Smith grow as an actor, and enjoying how the chemistry of the cast evolves into something truly special.
227 - Hulu
Yes, everyone on 227 is amazing, but let’s be honest, it’s Jackée Harry’s genius portrayal of Sandra that keeps us coming back to this ‘80s classic.
Insecure - Netflix
There’s something really comforting about the idea that Issa and Molly’s lives are just as messy as ours. It’s also inspiring to find their way out of the chaos.
The Bernie Mac Show - Prime Video
Bernie Mac’s genius takes us back to a simpler time, reminding us of our own childhoods.
The New Edition Story - Paramount+
This unflinching miniseries following the R&B supergroup is unquestionably one of the best music biopics ever made. NE chose a warts and all version of their story and we’re all the beneficiaries of something special.
Good Times - Amazon Freevee
While Good Times is not what anyone would ever call “feel good” TV, checking in with the Evans feels like putting on your favorite pair of pajamas. It just feels right.
A Different World - Max, Prime Video
Don’t act like you’re not still deeply invested in Whitley and Dwayne’s love story.
Scandal - Hulu
Watching Olivia Pope eviscerate men who think they can hang with her never gets old. It provides the extra boost you need to deal with your incompetent co-worker.
Family Matters - Hulu
Yes, there’s way too much Urkel nonsense, but let’s never forget how groundbreaking the Winslow family was.
9-1-1 - Hulu
Obviously, Angela Bassett is fantastic. But what makes this show work is that even when the first responders can’t save the day, there’s still an emotional payoff. It’s like a warm hug.
Law & Order - NBC, Peacock
You always know what you’re going to get with the Law & Order. The well-worn formula feels like a familiar pair of slippers. Plus, once you get to a certain point in the episode, you’re hooked and must finish it.
Key & Peele - Paramount+
The absurdity and comedic genius of Key & Peele will instantly take your mind off of any outside chaos currently invading your life.