Comfort TV: Here Are the Shows We Binge When We Need a Boost

These all-time faves are just as good as your favorite food when you need a pick-me-up.

Stephanie Holland
Image for article titled Comfort TV: Here Are the Shows We Binge When We Need a Boost
Photo: Raymond Liu/HBO

We’ve all been there. You’ve had a tough day and all you want to do is shut the world out, eat some junk food and hit play on your favorite TV shows. These are the ones that are the television equivalent of chicken soup. They just make everything better. No matter what’s going on in your life, if you pull up your favorite episode, all your troubles just fade away. With new series temporarily paused, it’s time to check in with our favorite comfort TV shows.

Living Single - Max, Prime Video

Hot Fun in the Wintertime - Max and Kyle’s Prank War

We will never get tired of Max’s digs at Regine, Synclaire and Overton’s sweet love story or Max and Kyle’s undeniable chemistry. This show is truly special and was ahead of its time.

Black-ish - Hulu

Diane Lights Up Stephen A. Smith - black-ish

It’s always fun to revisit the comedic brilliance of Tracee Ellis Ross, Marsai Martin and Jenifer Lewis.

Abbott Elementary - Hulu

Photo: ABC/Gilles Mingasson

Abbott Elementary is just flat out hilarious. No matter what sort of mood you’re in, this new classic will make you fall off the couch laughing.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air - Paramount+, Prime Video

Uncle Phil’s Outbursts | The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

What’s fun about The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is watching Will Smith grow as an actor, and enjoying how the chemistry of the cast evolves into something truly special.

227 - Hulu

227 - Sandra Plays Family Feud | Jackée Harry

Yes, everyone on 227 is amazing, but let’s be honest, it’s Jackée Harry’s genius portrayal of Sandra that keeps us coming back to this ‘80s classic.

Insecure - Netflix

Photo: Raymond Liu/HBO

There’s something really comforting about the idea that Issa and Molly’s lives are just as messy as ours. It’s also inspiring to find their way out of the chaos.

The Bernie Mac Show - Prime Video

The Bernie Mac Show Saturday

Bernie Mac’s genius takes us back to a simpler time, reminding us of our own childhoods.

The New Edition Story - Paramount+

Go Back to the Night New Edition Completely Fell Apart | The New Edition Story

This unflinching miniseries following the R&B supergroup is unquestionably one of the best music biopics ever made. NE chose a warts and all version of their story and we’re all the beneficiaries of something special.

Good Times - Amazon Freevee

Good Times | ‘Thelma You Ain’t Dropping Out Of School’ | The Norman Lear Effect

While Good Times is not what anyone would ever call “feel good” TV, checking in with the Evans feels like putting on your favorite pair of pajamas. It just feels right.

A Different World - Max, Prime Video

A Different World: 5x25 - Dwayne interrupts Whitley and Byron’s Wedding

Don’t act like you’re not still deeply invested in Whitley and Dwayne’s love story.

Scandal - Hulu

Olivia Pope dismantling Andrew Nichols

Watching Olivia Pope eviscerate men who think they can hang with her never gets old. It provides the extra boost you need to deal with your incompetent co-worker.

Family Matters - Hulu

Family Matters - Carl & Steve’s Bond

Yes, there’s way too much Urkel nonsense, but let’s never forget how groundbreaking the Winslow family was.

9-1-1 - Hulu

Athena Tries To Help A Man Trapped In His Car | Season 2 Ep. 2 | 9-1-1

Obviously, Angela Bassett is fantastic. But what makes this show work is that even when the first responders can’t save the day, there’s still an emotional payoff. It’s like a warm hug.

Law & Order - NBC, Peacock

Malpractice NOT Murder | Law & Order

You always know what you’re going to get with the Law & Order. The well-worn formula feels like a familiar pair of slippers. Plus, once you get to a certain point in the episode, you’re hooked and must finish it.

Key & Peele - Paramount+

Key & Peele - Black Ice

The absurdity and comedic genius of Key & Peele will instantly take your mind off of any outside chaos currently invading your life.

