Can We Take A Moment to Celebrate Oprah's Hair?

Black Hair

Can We Take A Moment to Celebrate Oprah's Hair?

The media mogul is never afraid to get creative with her hair, and we love it!

By
Angela Johnson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Can We Take A Moment to Celebrate Oprah&#39;s Hair?
Photo: Michael Tran (Getty Images)

Oprah Winfrey’s hair has kept us talking for decades. From long ponytails to full-bodied curls, the media mogul is never afraid to try a new style, and we have loved going along for the ride.

In a November 2022 feature on Oprah Daily, Winfrey’s long-time hairstylist, Nicole Mangrum, spilled some of the secrets to her healthy-looking hair, including trims every 10 to 12 weeks, a nutrient-rich diet and frequent conditioning treatments. Mangrum adds that a big part of having great hair is using quality products, and says she swears by Kérastase Discipline Bain Fluidealiste Smooth-in-motion Shampoo for Oprah’s weekly wash and uses Kérastase Discipline Smoothing Conditioner bi-weekly between deep conditioning treatments.

But with a schedule that is usually jam-packed with interviews and appearances, Mangrum says she likes to give Winfrey’s hair occasional breaks from heat styling. She says she uses that time to braid Oprah’s hair and style it with one of her “girls” – the wigs she has named after other famous Black women, like Tina, Beyoncé, and Viola.

In honor of everything that is amazing about Oprah Winfrey, we wanted to take a little time to show her locks some love. These are some of our favorite hairstyles over the years.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 16


Letting Her Light Shine


Letting Her Light Shine

Image for article titled Can We Take A Moment to Celebrate Oprah&#39;s Hair?
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

We love the youthful energy Winfrey is giving with this half up-half down do and yellow pantsuit in Inglewood, California for “The Light We Carry” tour with former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 16

Emmys Elegance

Emmys Elegance

Image for article titled Can We Take A Moment to Celebrate Oprah&#39;s Hair?
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

The side braid is the perfect elegant accessory to her look at the Emmys in 2022.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 16


A Playful Side Part


A Playful Side Part

Image for article titled Can We Take A Moment to Celebrate Oprah&#39;s Hair?
Photo: Jemal Countess (Getty Images)

Ms. Winfrey is all business with this long side ponytail at the premiere of “A Jazzman’s Blues” at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 16

Making Waves

Making Waves

Image for article titled Can We Take A Moment to Celebrate Oprah&#39;s Hair?
Photo: Steve Jennings (Getty Images)

These shoulder-length waves provide a beautiful frame for her face on the Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 16

Lovely Layers

Lovely Layers

Image for article titled Can We Take A Moment to Celebrate Oprah&#39;s Hair?
Photo: Jeff Hahne (Getty Images)

Golden highlights add a beautiful touch to her long layers.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 16

Big Hair Don’t Care

Big Hair Don’t Care

Image for article titled Can We Take A Moment to Celebrate Oprah&#39;s Hair?
Photo: Steve Granitz (Getty Images)

The queen of talk is making a statement with a gorgeous head of natural curls at the 2019 premiere of OWN’s “David Makes Man” in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 16

Global Glamour

Global Glamour

Image for article titled Can We Take A Moment to Celebrate Oprah&#39;s Hair?
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

Soft curls pair perfectly with her golden gown at Global Citizen Festival Mandela 100 in Johannesburg in 2018.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 16

A Golden Touch

A Golden Touch

Image for article titled Can We Take A Moment to Celebrate Oprah&#39;s Hair?
Photo: Albert L. Ortega (Getty Images)

A touch of gold was all she needed to add glam to this simple side-swept do at the 2018 premiere of Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 16


Glam at the Globes


Glam at the Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 07: Oprah Winfrey poses at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 07: Oprah Winfrey poses at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Steve Granitz (Getty Images)

We love her curls, but this soft style is the perfect choice at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in 2018.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 16

A Playful Pixie Cut

A Playful Pixie Cut

Image for article titled Can We Take A Moment to Celebrate Oprah&#39;s Hair?
Photo: Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal (Getty Images)

Winfrey shows she’s always ready to make a bold statement, rocking all red and a pixie cut on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno in 1997.




Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 16

Cute Curls

Cute Curls

Image for article titled Can We Take A Moment to Celebrate Oprah&#39;s Hair?
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

The curls are popping at the 87th Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 16

Give Me Body

Give Me Body

Image for article titled Can We Take A Moment to Celebrate Oprah&#39;s Hair?
Photo: Michael Tran (Getty Images)

She may be on stage at the 2014 NAACP Image Awards, but these long voluminous curls are giving us beach vibes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 16

A Beautiful Bob

A Beautiful Bob

Image for article titled Can We Take A Moment to Celebrate Oprah&#39;s Hair?
Photo: Jim Spellman (Getty Images)

This layered bob with bangs was everything at the Broadcasting Hall of Fame Gala.

Advertisement

15 / 16

Lovely Locks

Lovely Locks

Image for article titled Can We Take A Moment to Celebrate Oprah&#39;s Hair?
Photo: Brooks Kraft (Getty Images)

We love everything about her long, healthy-looking locks at the White House for the presentation ceremony of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Advertisement

16 / 16