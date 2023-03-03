Can We Take A Moment to Celebrate Oprah's Hair?

Oprah Winfrey’s hair has kept us talking for decades. From long ponytails to full-bodied curls, the media mogul is never afraid to try a new style, and we have loved going along for the ride.

In a November 2022 feature on Oprah Daily, Winfrey’s long-time hairstylist, Nicole Mangrum, spilled some of the secrets to her healthy-looking hair, including trims every 10 to 12 weeks, a nutrient-rich diet and frequent conditioning treatments. Mangrum adds that a big part of having great hair is using quality products, and says she swears by Kérastase Discipline Bain Fluidealiste Smooth-in-motion Shampoo for Oprah’s weekly wash and uses Kérastase Discipline Smoothing Conditioner bi-weekly between deep conditioning treatments.

But with a schedule that is usually jam-packed with interviews and appearances, Mangrum says she likes to give Winfrey’s hair occasional breaks from heat styling. She says she uses that time to braid Oprah’s hair and style it with one of her “girls” – the wigs she has named after other famous Black women, like Tina, Beyoncé, and Viola.

In honor of everything that is amazing about Oprah Winfrey, we wanted to take a little time to show her locks some love. These are some of our favorite hairstyles over the years.