You can laugh all you want, but we know you grew up watching “stories” with your moms, grandmas and aunties. Daytime dramas have always been popular with Black audiences, so it’s not surprising to find out that some of our favorite stars began their careers in soap operas. Superheroes, royalty, comedy legends and even God all started their acting journeys on daytime TV. These are Black stars you forgot started on soap operas.

