You can laugh all you want, but we know you grew up watching “stories” with your moms, grandmas and aunties. Daytime dramas have always been popular with Black audiences, so it’s not surprising to find out that some of our favorite stars began their careers in soap operas. Superheroes, royalty, comedy legends and even God all started their acting journeys on daytime TV. These are Black stars you forgot started on soap operas.
Michael B. Jordan - All My Children
Sure he’s all badass as Adonis Creed and Killmonger, but before that he was Reggie Montgomery, the adopted son of Jackson Montgomery and the stepson of Erica Kane. Interesting fact: Chadwick Boseman originally played Reggie for one episode before deciding the role wasn’t for him.
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Search for Tomorrow
I’m not surprised Sheryl Lee Ralph appeared on a soap, she’s pretty much done it all. Name a genre and she’s worked in it.
Morgan Freeman - Ryan’s Hope, Another World
After his time on The Electric Company, the Oscar-winner made the TV rounds with short stints on Ryan’s Hope and Another World.
Shemar Moore - The Young and the Restless
Shemar Moore’s Malcolm Winters changed the landscape of The Young and the Restless and I’m not just talking about his many, many shirtless scenes.
Laurence Fishburne - One Life to Live
Child actor Larry Fishburne played Josh Hall, who was the adopted son of Ed Hall and Carla Gray. After being cast in Apocalypse Now, the Oscar-nominee left One Life to Live when he was 14-years-old, having been.
Taye Diggs - Guiding Light
Though he’s the romantic leading man now, The Best Man star played sketchy record producer Sugar. Seriously, I had to turn the channel when he showed up because he was so terrible.
Lauryn Hill - As the World Turns
Before she became a hip-hop icon, a teenage Lauryn Hill played Kira, an aspiring rapper who couldn’t read or write.
James Earl Jones - Guiding Light, As the World Turns
Honestly, I’d be more surprised if James Earl Jones hadn’t been on a daytime drama. In his usual groundbreaking style, the legend played Guiding Light’s Dr. Jim Frazier and As the World Turns’ Dr. Jerry Turner at a time when Black actors weren’t given the opportunity to play professionals.
Damson Idris - Doctors
Just before he came across the pond to dazzle viewers as Snowfall’s Franklin, Damson Idris appeared on Doctors playing the very British character named Krispin Northcote.
Angela Bassett - Search for Tomorrow
Though it was her TV debut, even in the recurring role of Nurse Salina McCulla, our queen stole every scene she was in.
Sharon Leal - Guiding Light
Since Black women didn’t usually get a lot of screen time, Sharon Leal’s Dahlia Crede was one of my favorite characters. Though I had serious issues with her taste in men.
Tichina Arnold - Ryan’s Hope
Tichina Arnold has been in almost every Black show on television, so it’s no surprise that she started her TV journey on Ryan’s Hope and later had a short run on All My Children.
Mario Van Peebles - One Life to Live
Before his breakout roles in The Cotton Club and Rappin’, Mario Van Peebles learned the ropes on One Life to Live.
