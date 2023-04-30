The Kardashians Built Their Empire With the Help Of These Black People

The Met Gala is here and lets just expect the Kardashians will pull up. But not too long ago, Met Gala gatekeeper-Vogue editor Anna Wintour had no time for Kim Kardashian or her kin, but the famous editor loved Kanye. This was a very different Kanye, one who was also known for his fashion talent. What people forget is it was Kanye who improved Kim K’s tacky style and opened the door for the Kardashians to enter the Met Gala. Whether they planned it or not, Black people made the Kardashians who they are today. From their ever-changing body shapes to their dating pool, the Keeping Up family has found a way to always involve Black people in their paths to success. While some of the siblings dated famous Black people, others have employed us or made Black women their best friends. These are the African Americans who made the Kardashians relevant and rich:
O.J. Simpson
Robert Kardashian was the patriarch of the Kardashian family and was NFL star O.J. Simpson’s best friend and lawyer during the infamous murder trial of 1995. This was one of the first times the Kardashian family was in the spotlight. There was also a long standing rumor that Khloe Kardashian was actually O.J. Simpson’s daughter, both Simpson and the Kardashians deny the rumor.
Emma Grede
The brilliant Emma Grede (Now a star on Shark Tank) helped launch three of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s businesses: SKIMS, Good American, and Safely. Grede first introduced herself to the Kardashians by pitching Khloe the idea of race and size-inclusive clothing, which developed into Good American.
TJ Jackson
There’s always some Jackson man putting some woman on the map. TJ Jackson, Tito Jackson’s son, had an over-year-long high school romance with Kim Kardashian, and was even her prom date! He also celebrated her 14th birthday party at Michael Jackson’s Neverland ranch.
Lamar Odom
Although the relationship ended up disastrous, Khloe and Lamar were lovers at first sight, getting married only a month after dating. The couple had their own reality television show, Khloe & Lamar, which lasted for two seasons.
Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna was first associated with the Kardashians through her friendship with Kim, but later she dated and had a child with her brother, Rob. Rob and Chyna had their own reality show in 2016 and constantly stayed in the news for the chaotic relationship, giving more media attention to the Kardashians. Blac Chyna ended up trying to sue the family for defamation which became a storyline on the Kardashian reality show. In other words, they made money off of the issues they had with their brother’s ex.
Van Jones
Rumors spread in 2021 that CNN’s Van Jones was dating Kim Kardashian. The two denied the rumor but did work together and formed a friendship because of their mutual passion for prison reform. Van Jones has been a supporter of Kim in her pursuit to become an attorney, like her father.
Travis Scott
Grammy-nominated rapper Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner confirmed their relationship in 2017 at Coachella. Their relationship boosted both of their popularity in the media. The next year Kylie gave birth to their first child, releasing a viral pregnancy announcement video. Their second child, Aire, was born in 2022.
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods’ friendship with Kylie Jenner was also a business opportunity. Kylie’s friendship with Woods began with their mutual friend, Jaden Smith (Will Smith’s son). They both supported each other with business ventures. Jordyn also starred in the Life of Kylie show. When Jordyn was involved in the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal in 2019, Jordyn became a storyline for Khloe in their reality show.
Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner is constantly rumored to be dating basketball players. But Kendall rarely confirms her romantic relationships, though she paraded around her NBA player boyfriend, Devin Booker, for years. Booker and Jenner dated on and off from 2020 to 2022.
Ray J (and Brandy)
We all know why Ray J is on this list, right? Aside from the sex tape that launched Kim Kardashian into fame, Brandy was also a part of building up the Kardashian name. Kim was Brandy’s personal assistant but the job ended when Brandy’s mother attempted to sue Kim for charging thousands of dollars unauthorized to her card.
Tyga
Rapper Tyga was one of Kylie Jenners’ first celebrity dating frenzies, mostly because of the seven-year age gap, and dating her when she was barely 18 years old. Tyga was first introduced to Kylie when he performed for Kendall Jenner’s Sweet 16, which was shown on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Tyga was in a relationship and had a child with Blac Chyna (who was a family friend at the time) before Kylie came along. Tyga provided the family headlines for years.
Malika Haqq
Malika Huqq is Khloe Kardashian’s ride-or-die. The two, plus Malika’s twin sister, have been best friends since they were teenagers. Huqq was hired as her bestie’s personal assistant until 2012. Malika did end up dating Rob Kardashian behind Khloe’s back, a story revealed on Khloe & Lamar. Malika also at times acts as Khloe’s spokesperson, constantly defending her through scandals.
Tristan Thompson
Of course “third trimester Thompson” is on the list! NBA player Tristan Thompson is the father of both of Khloe’s children but has stayed in the headlines for consistently cheating on her throughout their relationship. Tristan Thompson has made Khloe the talk of the town since 2016. His cheating scandal with their family friend, Jordyn Woods, set the world on fire, becoming a major storyline in the media and on their reality television show.
Kris Humphries
Kim’s infamous 72-day marriage was with former NBA player Kris Humphries. The couple began dating in 2010 and was engaged in 2011. Their wedding was aired in October of the same year in Kim’s Fairytale Wedding special by E! The brief marriage left both of them hating each other, causing a media field day and a messy divorce which didn’t reach a settlement until 2013.
Kanye
Kanye West built Kim Kardashian’s fashion reign. He made her his muse, constantly dressing her in his designs. The entire Kardashian family followed consistently wearing Yeezy brands, even the kids! Along with his fashion and music, his politics also kept Kim in the media, constantly having to help defend her then-husband. Let’s just say it, the family was at their peak relevance when Kanye was married to Kim Kardashian.