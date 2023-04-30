The Kardashians Built Their Empire With the Help Of These Black People

The Met Gala is here and lets just expect the Kardashians will pull up. But not too long ago, Met Gala gatekeeper-Vogue editor Anna Wintour had no time for Kim Kardashian or her kin, but the famous editor loved Kanye. This was a very different Kanye, one who was also known for his fashion talent. What people forget is it was Kanye who improved Kim K’s tacky style and opened the door for the Kardashians to enter the Met Gala. Whether they planned it or not, Black people made the Kardashians who they are today. From their ever-changing body shapes to their dating pool, the Keeping Up family has found a way to always involve Black people in their paths to success. While some of the siblings dated famous Black people, others have employed us or made Black women their best friends. These are the African Americans who made the Kardashians relevant and rich: