Black Christmas Songs That Just Slap

Growing up, I knew the minute the Christmas tree was dragged into the house that Christmas songs would soon follow. And Christmas originals sung by Black artists are more than just fun yuletide ditties. They are immersive musical experiences that make it close to impossible to not get up and dance.



These following 10 songs go hard for a variety of reasons. Each one elicits a different emotion through the lyrics, music, and the degree to which I could personally belt this song out in my a untie ’s living room. Christmas songs are not easy to write and that is doubly so for becoming hits. But these catchy and fun holiday songs have rhythm and melodies behind them that could expand beyond the Christmas season, which is what makes them so damn good.

So while Christmas 2020 may be full of some not-so-jolly times, the only real cure to the winter blues is to put on some of these dope-ass songs and do whatever makes you happy.