Biz Markie, hip-hop legend Photo : Getty Images ( Getty Images ) Coronji Calhoun Sr., Monster's Ball actor Screenshot : Instagram Charlie Robinson, actor Photo : Getty Images ( Getty Images ) Lee Evans, Olympic champion Black Rob, rapper Photo : AP ( AP ) Clarence Williams III, actor Photo : Getty Images ( Getty Images ) Paul Mooney, comedian Photo : Getty Images ( Getty Images ) Ronnie Wilson, musician Photo : Getty Images ( Getty Images ) Shock G, rapper Photo : Getty Images ( Getty Images ) Suzzanne Douglas, actress Photo : Getty Images ( Getty Images ) Greg Leakes, TV personality Photo : Getty Images ( Getty Images ) DMX, rapper Photo : Getty Images ( Getty Images ) Bob Moses, civil rights leader Photo : Getty Images ( Getty Images ) Midwin Charles, CNN analyst Photo : Getty Images ( Getty Images ) Agnes Tirop, long distance runner Photo : Getty Images ( Getty Images ) Michael K. Williams, actor Photo : Getty Images ( Getty Images ) Gloria Richardson, civil rights pioneer Photo : Getty Images ( Getty Images ) Jovita Moore, broadcast anchor Photo : Getty Images ( Getty Images ) Martha White, civil rights activist Photo : AP ( AP ) Yaphet Kotto, actor (right) Photo : Getty Images ( Getty Images )

As this year is winding down, we have to give flowers to those who left us in 2021. From rap artists and filmmakers to civil rights pioneers, we’ve lost incredible creators and thought leaders who paved the way and made a way for so many of us. If there’s any doubt, just think about the forces of nature we called DMX and Paul Mooney; the civil rights groundbreakers like Bob Moses and Gloria Richardson, and pioneers like Biz Markie. They are gone now, but not forgotten. Swipe through to see those we’ve lost and who we will never forget.