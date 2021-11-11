As this year is winding down, we have to give flowers to those who left us in 2021. From rap artists and filmmakers to civil rights pioneers, we’ve lost incredible creators and thought leaders who paved the way and made a way for so many of us. If there’s any doubt, just think about the forces of nature we called DMX and Paul Mooney; the civil rights groundbreakers like Bob Moses and Gloria Richardson, and pioneers like Biz Markie. They are gone now, but not forgotten. Swipe through to see those we’ve lost and who we will never forget.
