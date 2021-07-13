Charlie Robinson, Known for Portraying 'Mac the Clerk' on Night Court, Dies at 75

Charlie Robinson (1945-2021) Screenshot : FoundationINTERVIEWS/YouTube

Actor Charlie Robinson has died at the age of 75, Variety reports. The beloved actor died in his Los Angeles home on Sunday due to cardiac arrest and cancer.

Born Nov. 9, 1945 in Houston, Texas , Robinson was best known for his portrayal of the cardigan-wearing court clerk Macintosh “Mac” Robinson on Night Court (1984-1992), who was an easygoing Vietnam war veteran. Robinson especially shined in this role, often conveying so much with just a facial expression. However, the actor also racked up numerous credits in film, television, and theatre, including Set It Off, Antwone Fisher, Home Improvement, NCIS, The River, Secret Santa and more.



Of Robinson’s respected career, Variety further reports:



Robinson began his career as a theater actor and singer for R&B groups Archie Bell and the Drells and Southern Clouds of Joy. In the late 1960s, Charlie attended Chris Wilson’s acting school, Studio 7, at the Houston Music Theatre. He soon moved to Hollywood and began acting for the screen. In the 1970s, Robinson acted in films such as Sugar Hill, The Black Gestapo, Caribe, A Killing Affair and The White Shadow. In his later career, he appeared in Beowulf, Malevolence, Land of the Free and Mercy Street. He directed three episodes of Night Court and one episode of Love & War. Robinson won awards for his theatrical work, including the Image Theatre Award and FRED Award for portraying Simon in The Whipping Man and Best Actor Ovation Award for playing Troy in Fences. His last performance was as 82-year-old Donald Jones in James Tyler’s Some Old Black Man.

Peers and fans alike took to Twitter to pay tribute to the talented actor and share memories of his work and life.

“I’m so sorry to read this, Charlie Robinson was one of the great ones,” Marsha Warfield, who played alongside Robinson in Night Court as bailiff Rosalind Russell, tweeted following the sad news. “My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, fans and all whose lives he touched. Rest well, Charlie, I thought you’d live forever.”

Another Night Court co-star John B. Larroquette (prosecutor Dan Fielding) also tweeted a tribute which read, “Often words are puny useless things. Maybe they will make sense in time but for now our deepest condolences to his loved ones—Charlie Robinson.”



“It only took 27 days and we created a lifetime. Charlie Robinson and I quarantined together during this pandemic to create a play and in that short time we created a lifetime of friendship,” actor Wendell Pierce shared. “A special bond, like the father and son, we portrayed in the play. We had a mission.”



Rest in power, Charlie Robinson.

