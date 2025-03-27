Black Celebrities Who Have Set Their Children Up for Success

Every parent wants their children to have a bright future. It’s why we make them eat their vegetables and master their math facts. But that desire is often even more personal for Black parents who understand that their kids will often have a lot more doors closed in their faces than their white counterparts. Celebrity parents like Master P, Rick Ross and Nas are just a few who have overcome adversity to achieve massive success and are now trying to share their knowledge and resources to make things a little easier for their offspring.

From wise words of advice to a lifetime of royalties, these are some of the Black celebrity parents who have set their children up for success.